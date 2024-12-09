Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey reunite right at the perfect time

We are living at a great time for fans of Christopher Nolan’s film, Interstellar. The iconic film turned 10 years old this year and we’re currently being gifted with an IMAX 70mm re-release. Well, that and the reunion that no one knew we needed.

Actor Timothée Chalamet was in the film as the younger version of Tom, Cooper’s (Matthew McConaughey) oldest kid and the one he puts a lot of faith in when he has to leave home without knowing when he’ll make it back. Since, Chalamet and McConaughey have met again from time to time and fans consistently loved thinking back to Interstellar. And we were given a treat during the re-release for the film!

In preparation for the release of Chalamet’s new movie, A Complete Unknown, the star took part in college game day where he shared his predictions. When many of the teams that Chalamet picked ended up winning, the inevitable “Lisan al Ghaib” jokes from Chalamet’s other role, Paul Atreides in Dune, were made.

But the pick that made me overly emotional ended up being in his pick for the Georgia/Texas game. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns already played one tense game this year and Chalamet noted that the rematch was going to be a difficult one but he said that he had to go with his “movie dad” and pick McConaughey’s beloved Longhorns. Actors like McConaughey and Glen Powell, both alumni from the University of Texas at Austin, are often at the games.

So to see Chalamet so proudly declare Longhorns his winners warmed my Interstellar loving heart.

The Longhorns lost by 3 points this time, a much smaller margin than their first game against the Bulldogs, but Chalamet and McConaughey did watch the game together. Yes, obviously, I am emotional.

The power of Interstellar is timeless

I was late to the game with Interstellar. Having just moved to New York City, I hadn’t found my friends who love going to films yet. So it was one of the few Christopher Nolan movies I had never seen in theaters. Oddly enough, I did not see the movie until after my father passed and it left a lasting impression on me.

When I went into the 70mm screening, I knew that I’d be emotional about Cooper’s storyline with his children, particularly his relationship with Murph (played by both Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain). But I was just as emotional for Tom and his connection to his father. I was shocked by the beauty of Nolan’s work and I just wanted to live int his journey, in this desire to make it home.

It feels special that we have a movie like this. Especially one we can see in IMAX.

Interstellar in IMAX in 2024 and every single person leaving the theater *still* looked like their world was rocked. I will be there every time — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 7, 2024

I loved getting to revisit Interstellar in this way and Chalamet and McConaughey reuniting just made everything that much better for fans. Did I expect to cry over a picture of the back of these two actors? No but that’s the power that Interstellar has over us all.

