‘May this love never find me’: TikTok’s latest cringy trend is guys buying outlandish Christmas gifts for their girlfriends

TikTok never fails to deliver a blend of cringe relatability, especially when it comes to exposing the questionable antics of men in relationships. This time, men are showing and explaining which gifts their girlfriends would love and why and then “jokingly” pivoting to something totally different, leaving viewers everywhere clutching their faces in secondhand embarrassment.

The internet, naturally, has no chill about this. Women took to the comments section with hilarious and painfully accurate stories.

“THEY ARE AWARE”

The trend? Straight-up cringe. It’s a complete joke and, sure, in a way, it’s funny. For anyone who has ever received an off-the-wall gift, there is an element of absurdity that does make you giggle. Ultimately, though, it is disappointing if it happens constantly in a relationship with someone who should know you better than anyone else. Some viewers are finding it a bit too real.

TikTok user @missdarkcherrie hit the nail on the head when they said, “This is funny, yet heartbreakingly true.” Many women shared their own horror stories in the comments. One recounted the time her boyfriend gifted her a puppy after she had specifically said she did not want any animals because she couldn’t handle such a large commitment in her life. User @brittbrat5365 wrote “My husband got me earrings. My ears aren’t even pierced.”

It’s not just the lack of thought, it’s the sheer audacity, to be honest. Gifts often tell us more about the giver than the recipient. That GroPro she didn’t ask for? Oh, he loves making content while skateboarding. The sour candies over chocolate? Those are clearly his favorite. As TikTok user @mrsrainbowtree wrote, “May this love never find me.”

One comment from user @daddies_kitty perfectly summarized this trend and gift-giving phenomenon: “Yea this is a joke and all but imagine how it feels to put effort into every gift you give your significant other and you expecting the same back but you get something you don’t want and probably won’t use.”

Stop the gift madness!

While the trend seems to poke fun at the men involved, it also strikes a deeper chord. Women across platforms have discussed the mental gymnastics they’ve performed to appear grateful for gifts that clearly weren’t meant for them, sharing things like how they spent hours pretending to love a random gift just to avoid an argument.



This trend, while hilarious, serves as a reminder that gift-giving isn’t just about spending money or getting shopping over with. The best gifts come from listening and paying attention to your partner’s interests. Shocking, I know! Let’s hope the viral cringe sparks some actual thoughtfulness this holiday season. Or, at the very least, less absurd gifts.

