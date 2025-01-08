Category:
News

Tickets still available for Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser’s ‘Alive & Unwell’ 2025 tour: Cheapest prices, cities, dates

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 11:13 am

Nikki Glaser’s hosting debut for the Golden Globes did not disappoint. Her opening monologue for the 2025 award show was nothing short of iconic, and she definitely did not hold back. Some may even call it the Tom Brady roast 2.0, except this time, she included all of Hollywood in her roast. If you want to see that same energy in person, now is your chance because the 40-year-old comedian is heading out on tour this year, and tickets are still available!

Recommended Videos

Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell Tour first kicked off in October 2024, but she’s bringing the comedy show into the new year, hitting up multiple cities across North America. Keep on reading to see how you can score tickets to the comedians 2025 tour!

If you’re unable to purchase tickets to the Alive & Unwell Tour, you can still get a taste of Glaser with her new special, Someday I’ll Die, streaming only on Max.

Nikki Glaser Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour Tickets

Tickets for Nikki Glaser’s 2025 tour are available for purchase now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of now, the cheapest tickets for the opening night at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel are starting at $89. But if you’d like to get a closer look, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $182.

Buy Now: Cheapest Tickets for Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour on StubHub.

Nikki Glaser Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour Schedule

Nikki Glaser is kicking off her Alive & Unwell tour in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on January 30. She is set to play some cities twice, whether it’s twice in one day or on two separate days. The 2025 tour will then be wrapping up in Denver, Colorado before she hits Las Vegas to do shows with David Spade at The Venetian Theatre. See below for the full tour schedule!

DateCityTickets
January 30Prior Lake, MNBuy Now
January 31Prior Lake, MNBuy Now
February 1Atlantic City, NJBuy Now
February 7Pittsburgh, PABuy Now
February 8New Orleans, LABuy Now
February 12Tacoma, WABuy Now
February 13Tacoma, WABuy Now
February 14Toppenish, WABuy Now
February 15Portland, ORBuy Now
February 16Portland, ORBuy Now
February 20Ft. Lauderdale, FLBuy Now
February 21Boston, MABuy Now
February 22Boston, MABuy Now
February 22Boston, MABuy Now
February 27Victoria, BCBuy Now
February 28Victoria, BCBuy Now
March 1Vancouver, BCBuy Now
March 1Vancouver, BCBuy Now
March 7Hartford, CTBuy Now
March 8Portland, MEBuy Now
March 8Portland, MEBuy Now
March 14Baraboo, WIBuy Now
March 15Hamilton, ONBuy Now
March 15Hamilton, ONBuy Now
March 21Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
March 22Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
March 23Austin, TXBuy Now
March 27New York, NYBuy Now
March 28New York, NYBuy Now
March 29New York, NYBuy Now
April 4Thousand Oaks, CABuy Now
April 4Thousand Oaks, CABuy Now
April 5San Jose, CABuy Now
April 6San Diego, CABuy Now
April 9Nashville, TNBuy Now
April 10Nashville, TNBuy Now
April 11Detroit, MIBuy Now
April 12Raleigh, NCBuy Now
April 17Edmonton, ABBuy Now
April 18Calgary, ABBuy Now
April 18Calgary, ABBuy Now
April 19Winnipeg, MBBuy Now
April 19Winnipeg, MBBuy Now
April 25Richmond, VABuy Now
April 26Baltimore, MDBuy Now
May 2Reno, NVBuy Now
May 9Montreal, QCBuy Now
May 9Montreal, QCBuy Now
May 10Toronto, ONBuy Now
May 15Austin, TXBuy Now
May 15Austin, TXBuy Now
May 16Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
May 17Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
May 23Carlton, MNBuy Now
May 24Mount Pleasant, MIBuy Now
May 29Davenport, IABuy Now
May 30Milwaukee, WIBuy Now
May 31Chicago, ILBuy Now
May 31Chicago, ILBuy Now
June 1Chicago, ILBuy Now
June 5Orlando, FLBuy Now
June 6Orlando, FLBuy Now
June 7West Palm Beach, FLBuy Now
June 8West Palm Beach, FLBuy Now
June 12Saint Petersburg, FLBuy Now
June 13Saint Petersburg, FLBuy Now
June 14St. Augustine, FLBuy Now
June 20Denver, COBuy Now
June 21Denver, COBuy Now
June 21Denver, COBuy Now
September 5Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
September 6Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert