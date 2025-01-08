Tickets still available for Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser’s ‘Alive & Unwell’ 2025 tour: Cheapest prices, cities, dates

Nikki Glaser’s hosting debut for the Golden Globes did not disappoint. Her opening monologue for the 2025 award show was nothing short of iconic, and she definitely did not hold back. Some may even call it the Tom Brady roast 2.0, except this time, she included all of Hollywood in her roast. If you want to see that same energy in person, now is your chance because the 40-year-old comedian is heading out on tour this year, and tickets are still available!

Recommended Videos

Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell Tour first kicked off in October 2024, but she’s bringing the comedy show into the new year, hitting up multiple cities across North America. Keep on reading to see how you can score tickets to the comedians 2025 tour!

If you’re unable to purchase tickets to the Alive & Unwell Tour, you can still get a taste of Glaser with her new special, Someday I’ll Die, streaming only on Max.

Nikki Glaser Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour Tickets

Tickets for Nikki Glaser’s 2025 tour are available for purchase now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of now, the cheapest tickets for the opening night at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel are starting at $89. But if you’d like to get a closer look, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $182.

Buy Now: Cheapest Tickets for Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour on StubHub.

Nikki Glaser Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour Schedule

Nikki Glaser is kicking off her Alive & Unwell tour in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on January 30. She is set to play some cities twice, whether it’s twice in one day or on two separate days. The 2025 tour will then be wrapping up in Denver, Colorado before she hits Las Vegas to do shows with David Spade at The Venetian Theatre. See below for the full tour schedule!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy