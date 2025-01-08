Tickets still available for Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser’s ‘Alive & Unwell’ 2025 tour: Cheapest prices, cities, dates

Nikki Glaser’s hosting debut for the Golden Globes did not disappoint. Her opening monologue for the 2025 award show was nothing short of iconic, and she definitely did not hold back. Some may even call it the Tom Brady roast 2.0, except this time, she included all of Hollywood in her roast. If you want to see that same energy in person, now is your chance because the 40-year-old comedian is heading out on tour this year, and tickets are still available!
Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell Tour first kicked off in October 2024, but she’s bringing the comedy show into the new year, hitting up multiple cities across North America. Keep on reading to see how you can score tickets to the comedians 2025 tour!
If you’re unable to purchase tickets to the Alive & Unwell Tour, you can still get a taste of Glaser with her new special, Someday I’ll Die, streaming only on Max.
Nikki Glaser Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour Tickets
- Tickets: StubHub
Tickets for Nikki Glaser’s 2025 tour are available for purchase now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of now, the cheapest tickets for the opening night at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel are starting at $89. But if you’d like to get a closer look, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $182.
Buy Now: Cheapest Tickets for Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour on StubHub.
Nikki Glaser Alive & Unwell 2025 Tour Schedule
Nikki Glaser is kicking off her Alive & Unwell tour in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on January 30. She is set to play some cities twice, whether it’s twice in one day or on two separate days. The 2025 tour will then be wrapping up in Denver, Colorado before she hits Las Vegas to do shows with David Spade at The Venetian Theatre. See below for the full tour schedule!
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|January 30
|Prior Lake, MN
|Buy Now
|January 31
|Prior Lake, MN
|Buy Now
|February 1
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Buy Now
|February 7
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Buy Now
|February 8
|New Orleans, LA
|Buy Now
|February 12
|Tacoma, WA
|Buy Now
|February 13
|Tacoma, WA
|Buy Now
|February 14
|Toppenish, WA
|Buy Now
|February 15
|Portland, OR
|Buy Now
|February 16
|Portland, OR
|Buy Now
|February 20
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Buy Now
|February 21
|Boston, MA
|Buy Now
|February 22
|Boston, MA
|Buy Now
|February 22
|Boston, MA
|Buy Now
|February 27
|Victoria, BC
|Buy Now
|February 28
|Victoria, BC
|Buy Now
|March 1
|Vancouver, BC
|Buy Now
|March 1
|Vancouver, BC
|Buy Now
|March 7
|Hartford, CT
|Buy Now
|March 8
|Portland, ME
|Buy Now
|March 8
|Portland, ME
|Buy Now
|March 14
|Baraboo, WI
|Buy Now
|March 15
|Hamilton, ON
|Buy Now
|March 15
|Hamilton, ON
|Buy Now
|March 21
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|March 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|March 23
|Austin, TX
|Buy Now
|March 27
|New York, NY
|Buy Now
|March 28
|New York, NY
|Buy Now
|March 29
|New York, NY
|Buy Now
|April 4
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|Buy Now
|April 4
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|Buy Now
|April 5
|San Jose, CA
|Buy Now
|April 6
|San Diego, CA
|Buy Now
|April 9
|Nashville, TN
|Buy Now
|April 10
|Nashville, TN
|Buy Now
|April 11
|Detroit, MI
|Buy Now
|April 12
|Raleigh, NC
|Buy Now
|April 17
|Edmonton, AB
|Buy Now
|April 18
|Calgary, AB
|Buy Now
|April 18
|Calgary, AB
|Buy Now
|April 19
|Winnipeg, MB
|Buy Now
|April 19
|Winnipeg, MB
|Buy Now
|April 25
|Richmond, VA
|Buy Now
|April 26
|Baltimore, MD
|Buy Now
|May 2
|Reno, NV
|Buy Now
|May 9
|Montreal, QC
|Buy Now
|May 9
|Montreal, QC
|Buy Now
|May 10
|Toronto, ON
|Buy Now
|May 15
|Austin, TX
|Buy Now
|May 15
|Austin, TX
|Buy Now
|May 16
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|May 17
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|May 23
|Carlton, MN
|Buy Now
|May 24
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|Buy Now
|May 29
|Davenport, IA
|Buy Now
|May 30
|Milwaukee, WI
|Buy Now
|May 31
|Chicago, IL
|Buy Now
|May 31
|Chicago, IL
|Buy Now
|June 1
|Chicago, IL
|Buy Now
|June 5
|Orlando, FL
|Buy Now
|June 6
|Orlando, FL
|Buy Now
|June 7
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Buy Now
|June 8
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Buy Now
|June 12
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|Buy Now
|June 13
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|Buy Now
|June 14
|St. Augustine, FL
|Buy Now
|June 20
|Denver, CO
|Buy Now
|June 21
|Denver, CO
|Buy Now
|June 21
|Denver, CO
|Buy Now
|September 5
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|September 6
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
Published: Jan 8, 2025 11:13 am