‘This is some handmaids tale type of none sense’: Spirit Airlines flight attendant’s misogynistic mayhem has left female fliers wishing for a parachute

Spirit Airlines is drawing attention for all the bad reasons after two female passengers accused a flight attendant of kicking them off a flight due to their choice of clothing.

The Spirit Airlines flight attendant fiasco, explained

The flyers, Tara Kehidi and Teresa Araujo shared their harrowing experience through an Instagram video. You can see the attendant having a spat with the two female passengers, asking them to turn their camera off and not record the debacle. The flyers claim they wore sweaters before boarding the flight and removed them to cool down in their tank tops.

“wtf @spiritairlines @federalaviationadministration this is not OK, this is some handmaids tale type of none sense. i have for sure worn far less on flights.” One user commented

However, the attendant made it a moral policing issue and told them to leave the plane on the vague pretext of violating the airline’s “dress code.” Tara and Teresa were flying to New Orleans from Los Angeles to celebrate the former’s birthday.

The pair claim that the crew members supported the attendant’s behavior, intervening when instances where fellow passengers tried to take a stand for them. The crew threatened the duo with involving the police before eventually kicking them out without issuing any sort of refund. Following the incident, the women booked another flight from another airline, shelling north of $1000 in the process. The only support came from a female crew member, who clarified that she didn’t have a problem with their attire and only the male attendant did.

From the airline’s perspective, their contract of carriage states that they can ask passengers to leave the plane if they are “inadequately clothed” or if they are wearing “lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature” clothing. Spirit issued a statement about the incident, which reads:

“Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us. We are investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the Guests about their experience.” Spirit Airlines statement

Meanwhile, the women claim that the airlines haven’t contacted them yet. Another key point to note from the debacle is that Tara and Teresa claim that they did offer to put their sweaters back on, but weren’t allowed to do so. They are looking forward to taking legal action against the flight attendant.

