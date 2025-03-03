‘This is not a prank help’: Twitch streamer Amouranth live tweets home invasion robbery

Streamer and adult content creator Amouranth alarmed fans late Sunday night, March 2, when she live-tweeted what she said was a home invasion robbery leaving her pistol whipped and bleeding, and one intruder shot. Amouranth, born Kaitlyn Siragusa, said her attackers demanded crypto payment.

Amouranth has millions of followers on X and on Twitch, and late Sunday night, she shared a series of X posts from her Houston, TX home, including, “This is not a prank help,” “I’m being too robbed at [gunpoint],” “I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed.” A lack of official reporting on the alleged crime, however, and inconsistencies in Amouranth’s story have left some wondering if it really happened.

Pistol-whipped and bleeding

They pistol whipped me but I got one



I’m bleeding alot but stable going to hospital https://t.co/kVlRJGWIb5 — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

Based on what she shared, Amourant, 31, claimed to have been pistol-whipped and said she was bleeding but in stable condition on her way to the hospital. Along with a video, Amouranth also shared, “This was a home invasion swat here now I’m safe.”

This was a home invasion swat here now I’m safe pic.twitter.com/uGGXElkzks — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

Among other updates, Amouranth explained she posted on X during the attack because the suspects handed her her phone to log in to her crypto accounts. “Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence,” she said.

She also shared the following video in which she says you can hear one of the three suspects exclaim, “I got shot.”

3 gun men



He screams “I got shot I got shot” after



I’m not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence



They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms… https://t.co/kVlRJGWalx pic.twitter.com/vUSUVarobk — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

Amouranth, considered one of the most successful streamers in the industry, has made millions on streaming various platforms, podcasts, and public appearances, adult content, and her co-ownership stake in Wildcard Gaming, an e-sports company, according to Newsweek. In November last year, Amouranth shared a screenshot of her crypto accounts, worth millions in Bitcoin and Ethereum, captioned, “Help! Do I sell or hold my BTC?”

According to Forbes, with bitcoin value at record highs, heists like what Amouranth described are on the rise. It’s not immediately clear whether Amouranth transferred any money to her assailants during the attack.

Amouranth’s personal life has made headlines before. In 2021, her home caught fire in a suspected arson, according to The Washington Post. And Amouranth has had issues with stalkers before, most notably an Estonian man who broke into her Texas home in 2022. As of August last year, Amouranth said her accused stalker was released from jail and had tried to contact her.

At this writing, Amouranth’s social media posts are the only evidence of the home invasion, with no other media coverage or statement immediately available from Houston police. The day after the robbery, it was widely reported that Amouranth and the Houston PD had not responded to requests for comment.

For this reason, some of Amouranth’s followers suspect the attack never happened. In the video shared above, a woman, presumably Amouranth, appears to be chased by three men into the home, confusing the timeline, when she previously said she was pulled out of bed.

Comments included, “I just don’t understand the timeline here, you say before this video they beat you? So they beat you, came back? You shot, then they ran off and the 4th person who seems to be a girl never came out?”

And also, “I’m sorry this happened to you, I’m just curious about the situation. They cornered you outside, threatened you then you let them follow you into the house so you could grab your gun? I’m just trying to understand why you were so free to move around.” We’ll update you if Amouranth or Houston PD share an official statement.

