‘This f—ing psycho’: RFK Jr. exposed for comparing CDC to Nazi camps and other forms of abuse

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing is not going well. And I am not talking about him sounding like he’s a buffering video on laggy internet.

Kennedy was asked about past comments he made about the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and claimed he never said them. There was a transcript. But more importantly, what Kennedy said about it is so unhinged that it does not seem real. Apparently, even to Kennedy who claims that he did not say things that he very much did.

Senator Raphael Warnock brought up Kennedy’s take on the CDC during his hearing, saying “You have compared the CDC’s work to Nazi death camps. You’ve compared it to sexual abusers in the catholic church.” Kennedy responded by saying “I never said it.” Warnock quickly responded by pointing that he has the transcript of what Kennedy actually said.

Kennedy tried to say that he supports the CDC, even claiming his job is to empower the scientists. When Warnock clarified and said that Kennedy was not “retracting” his statements because he never said them, Warnock then read Kennedy his own words.

Warnock: You have compared the CDC's work to Nazi death camps. You've compared it to sexual abusers in the catholic church.



RFK JR: I never said it.



Warnock: Actually, I have a transcript. pic.twitter.com/d56nFEdbO8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2025

Warnock reading Kennedy his own words and then Kennedy saying he wasn’t doing what he very clearly was is a tactic the Trump team loves to employ. Whenever they are backed into a corner and their own actions and words are used against them, Trump and his fans push back and deflect. Case in point: Comparing the CDC to Nazi death camps and sexual abuse in the Catholic church and then turning around and saying your words meant something completely different than what you said.

As one X user so correctly said about the situation: “How the f*ck can a single Senator vote to confirm this f*cking psycho?” As of this moment, we do not know whether or not Kennedy is going to get the position but the fact that he can turn around and pretend as if what he said….wasn’t exactly what he said is both baffling and disturbing at the same time.





