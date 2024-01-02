The WWE Can Smell What the Rock Is Cooking With His Return to Wrestling

It was a big night for fans of the WWE when the Rock showed up for a special New Year’s Monday Night RAW! As part of a promo battle with Jinder Mahal, the Rock took the stage in San Diego, and fans were excited by what his return to wrestling could mean.

The segment included the People’s Elbow, the Rock reminding us why he was (and still is) one of the best to ever do it, and also the Rock seemingly making a callout to his cousin. Roman Reigns, who currently holds the title for Heavyweight Champion, is getting ready to head to Wrestlemania in Philadelphia, and while many (myself included) want a rematch between Roman and Cody Rhodes, another match we want to see is Roman and the Rock.

“San Diego, I love you. Happy New Year,” he said to the crowd. “Oh, by the way, one more thing: Tonight, after all this ass kicking, The Rock is going to go out in San Diego. I’m a little hungry. I’m going to go get something to eat. When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth? Or should The Rock sit at the bar? Yeah, The Rock loves the bar too. Or should The Rock sit at the Head of the Table?”

And what does this mean for Reigns and the Rock? It seems as if the match that fans have been waiting for is coming …

Things are looking interesting for Roman Reigns …

Roman Reigns’ response to the Rock’s statement about his seat at the head of the table? Well, it was to simply tweet one emoji.

? — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 2, 2024

Reigns is part of the Bloodline, and it seems as if the Rock is inserting himself there, which he has the right to do. It is, after all, his family, too, and if anyone has the right to that seat, it’s the Rock. So this match between the two of them would be a long time coming and one that fans have been waiting for to see who is the definitive champ between the two.

Currently, Reigns has had the title of Heavyweight Champion since August of 2020. While it is not the longest someone has been the champion, it is a win out of Wrestlemania 39 that many do not think is warranted. His match against American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was one that was contested by many WWE fans and is one of the reasons I’m very excited for Wrestlemania 40. So what does this announcement mean for the potential of a rematch?

What does this mean for the Cody/Roman rematch?

(Peacock)

Before we go to the Royal Rumble (which decides who takes on Reigns at Wrestlemania), the match that I want to see most is a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns. Last Wrestlemania, we watched as Rhodes lost the title, and it didn’t really feel great to see Reigns take the belt. Seeing Rhodes get another shot at the title and this time take it home for himself and for the legacy of Dusty Rhodes? That is something that I’m waiting for.

I don’t think that the Rock’s match against Reigns would disrupt this. But who knows? Maybe it would. He could take the title from Reigns just to prove a point, but it could be something as simple as showing him who is still in charge. Still, I think that is Cody’s match to have and Cody’s title to take.

For now, it is exciting to think about the prospect of the Rock and Roman Reigns battling it out and what that means in the lead up to the Royal Rumble and then Wrestlemania.

(featured image: Peacock)

