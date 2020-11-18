The Mary Sue Holiday Gift Guide: For the Anime Fan—Feed The Weeb!

Tis the season to be weeby. Falalalalalala-Sugoi! To make your shopping easier, we’ve put together this list of seven fun gifts for the anime nerds among us. Get them while they are hot because some of these might sell out quicker than you’d expect!

AKIRA 4K Release:

Own one of the best films of all time, and this time, in sexy 4K. (Whatever that means, but it must be good, right?) Special features include: AKIRA Sound Making 2019, AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi, End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release), Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles), and Storyboard Collection.

I mean the sound making alone makes it incredible. The soundtrack is superb.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Nezuko Palm-Sized G.E.M Series Figure (Re-Run)

Look at her complexion! Seriously, Demon Slayers was one of my favorite new animes to watch, and Nezuko, despite not being able to talk, manages to have more autonomy than a lot of typical shonen protags. This is an excellent (and affordable) way to have her watch over you this holiday season. Forget elf-on-a-shelf, it’s demonic sister on a shelf time.

Dragon Ball Z Ramen Bowl:

Eat like a Saiyan with this cute little ramen bowl! I have one of these, and I can say, it may be simple but it just feels good on a sad day to warm up a bowl of ramen and eat it like Goku. A great piece of kitchenwear that is both functional and fun.

Death Note – Light Yagami Nendoroid 2.0:

One of anime’s most iconic villain protagonists, Light Yagami. I mean, if you want to look at something and know you aren’t the most vain, self-centered person, just look at Light. But seriously, I may hate him, but he is an iconic anime character, and this would be a cool fig for fans of the Death Note owner.

Chibi-Usa And Helios FiguartsZero Chouette – Sailor Moon:

Of course there was going to be something Sailor Moon related on this list, and I’m proud to show off my underrated Sailor Princess, Chibi-Usa, and her unicorn boyfriend Helios. Now I just need to get that Princess Serenity one, and I’ll be all set!

Fire Force Company 8 Logo Hat:

Rep your favorite fire department with this cute logo hat from Fire Force. The anime has been so well paced and faster than the main character’s feet.

My Hero Academia – Katsuki Bakugo School Uniform Ver. Pop Up Parade Figure:

For the girlfriend Bakugo stans all around us! Bakugo runs (probably to beat up Deku or kiss Kirishima, either one) with his trademark sagging pants and teeth exposed to move all the extras out of the way as he works to become a great hero.

