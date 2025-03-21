The Magical Appeal of Trading Cards and Where to Find Them

This article was written in partnership with eBay Australia.

Trading card games have gone from a schoolyard hobby to a massive industry, from schoolyard tournaments with cards costing a couple dollars from the local newsagent to Pokémon Neo Genesis boxes selling for upwards of $40,000* on online marketplaces like eBay Australia, proving that trading cards are the ultimate collectables.

For decades, trading card games have captured the hearts of players and collectors, cementing their position as the must-have collectables. It’s not just the play factor, either; there’s a wonderfully heartwarming nostalgic charm attached to Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Disney Lorcana and other TCGs.

Even if you haven’t played a TCG for years, you’ll absolutely remember opening your first pack. There’s something truly magical about tearing open a booster pack or box and seeing the glint of a holo foil card or uncovering a real rarity. It feels like winning one of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets, and that’s a feeling that never goes away. Years later, we can still recall the buzz from gingerly opening our first pack of Vampire: The Masquerade Cards (no, we’re not ashamed about it!).

Over the years, trading card games have evolved from a schoolyard pastime to a global phenomenon, embraced by people of all ages, with adults sharing the love of the game with their children. Even for those who don’t play, just owning the cards is a chance to connect with a fandom. If you’re looking to dive back in, here are three of the hottest trading card games right now.

Pokémon: The Pokémon Trading Card Game has captivated players across the ages, and next year will be the Pokémon TCG’s 30th anniversary, a chance for us to celebrate this much-loved franchise much like the Pokémon brand itself. Based on the Game Boy video games from 1996, it’s ballooned into a massive franchise and left its mark on multiple generations.

The trading card games lets fans collect, trade, and battle with their favourite Pokémon, from Pikachu to Charizard to the weirdly adorable Mimikyu and beyond. Pokémon has something for everyone, whether you’re a long-time trainer or are just starting your journey with the latest edition.

Create the perfect deck to battle it out with your friends, summoning powerful Pokémon and using Trainer cards to boost your strategies, with varied and often stunning designs that breathe new life into old Pocket Monsters. Or choose to collect the cards you love or the ones that fetch the highest value, like that Neo Genesis box. It’s one of the reasons we love Pokémon so much, it’s all up to you.

Disney Lorcana: Next is Disney’s Lorcana, a true slice of magic, Lorcana is the trading card game that finally does justice to all those wonderful characters Disney has gifted to the world, from princesses to heroes to villains and back again. This TCG transcends generations, drawing upon on the boundless love that exists for Disney’s characters. We all have a favourite Disney Princess, villain or hero that we watched over and over again as a kid… now is your chance to own or play with a piece of them!

A PSA 10 Mickey Mouse card sold for over $5,500* on eBay Australia. But it’s not just the big names like Mickey, Elsa and Stitch that feature in Lorcana, either. Want to see Basil the Great Mouse Detective go up against Hades from Hercules? Lorcana enables that and other dream crossovers, in a range of gorgeous art styles, and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The last franchise on our list here is the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! which spawned from a popular manga. Yu-Gi-Oh! has captivated fans for over 25 years, a magical battleground where iconic monsters, spellcasters, and warriors come to life, from the mighty Blue-Eyes White Dragon to the mischievous Dark Magician or Exodia The Forbidden One. A Yu-Gi-Oh! card sold for over $4,000* last year on eBay Australia ⏤ a PSA 10 Elemental Hero Flame Wingman card, proving people will do anything to get their hands on the cards to complete their prized collection or pull on their friends as a trump card.



Duelists of all ages have been summoning their favourite creatures, passing on the thrill of the game to the next generation. Konami has gone out of its way to keep the game fresh for new and old players, adding new cards and mechanics such as the Dark Armed Dragon, a menacing creature that can only be special summoned. Bolstered by Konami’s efforts and the enduring appeal of the anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh has gone from strength to strength.

