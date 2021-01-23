It was announced yesterday that Sony has pushed the release dates of several of their big tentpole films, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jason Reitman’s highly anticipated sequel to the iconic horror comedy franchise will debut on November 11, 2021. But as we wait for November to arrive, the internet has gifted us with a sneak peek at a brand new ghostly cast member. Friends, meet Muncher: he’s blue, he’s gloopy, he’s vaguely sexual, and he’s here to haunt your dreams.

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Reveals "Muncher," One of the Film's New Ghost Characters https://t.co/pm75NRyQPr pic.twitter.com/fHwATLRZgA — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 21, 2021

The photo comes courtesy of an unlikely source, MasterChef Junior: Spain, which featured an episode challenge based on the film. The site Ghostbusters News also gave us a glimpse of Muncher, who is featured in the upcoming toy releases accompanying the film.

Clearly inspired by iconic ghost Slimer, Muncher is a blue, chubby phantom that resembles a tardigrade crossed with Ernest Borgnine. He’s kind of a mess, but the internet has grown to embrace him. If Gritty was the meme king of 2020, Muncher seems poised to take the crown in 2021.

Muncher has already inspired a host of tweets, ranging from the celebratory to the confused to the profane. It doesn’t help that the name Muncher has sexual connotations, inspiring people to regard the character as a “Slimer that f-cks.”

In the script, Muncher's catchphrase is "(long groan) Muncher needs to cum." https://t.co/0zgVRbjTrA — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) January 21, 2021

Jason Reitman explains in a new interview that Muncher's main motivation is that he must fuck "or else he dies". pic.twitter.com/BG0nty496T — john wall stan (@dylmdav) January 21, 2021

I don’t know, maybe it’s because we’ve spent the last year of our lives indoors with little human contact, but everyone has quickly decided that this ghost is horny AF. Clearly this is what happens when a pandemic ruins casual sex for us all. Meanwhile, others are puzzled and delighted by the appearance of this blue goopster who is trying his best:

we call it "muncher" pic.twitter.com/LEf72TV9yp — staid indoors (@staidindoors) January 21, 2021

There's a new character you're all going to love and his name is "Muncher" pic.twitter.com/0KhtH01QDa — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) January 21, 2021

muncher is gritty for people who understand it’s over — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 23, 2021

The dream of course is to make two acclaimed micro-budget independent films and then get tabbed to direct The Muncher: Origins, the extremely dark second reboot of the Muncher Cinematic Universe. https://t.co/eV7u4X4HEc — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 21, 2021

in the spirit of unity I think it's time for America to come together and support Muncher. he's doing his best https://t.co/GpDsR9LCIa — David Sims (@davidlsims) January 21, 2021

The Oval Office bust of Winston Churchill has been replaced by a bust of Muncher. “Love that dude,” says President Biden. — matt christman (@cushbomb) January 23, 2021

Imagine your kid opening up their Happy Meal toy and it's Muncher https://t.co/AaEsDqK8mQ — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 21, 2021

I think "Muncher" is exactly what we all need in this moment https://t.co/jQrKoTaXgH — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) January 21, 2021

Stare into Muncher's eyes and the truths of the universe will be revealed…But sometimes this knowledge can be too much to bear, as Muncher knows all too well. pic.twitter.com/EOo10n4XPX — FoundFlix (@foundflix) January 22, 2021

For all those wondering, this is my son Muncher. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/BHyxvfL09a — Spence (@cybertronpunk) January 23, 2021

Muncher was the final role for the late Roger Ailes 😞💔 pic.twitter.com/e5pf7iDndA — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 22, 2021

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Reveals "Muncher," One of the Film's New Ghost Characters https://t.co/JozHOe7oxa — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) January 22, 2021

Muncher is going to heal America https://t.co/JZRp6hbteM — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) January 21, 2021

Meet Muncher: A New Ghost Character From Ghostbusters: Afterlife pic.twitter.com/xXsA40pfxV — Brandon Rohwer (@brandonRohwer) January 22, 2021

I feel for this big blue boy. Look into his eyes, twin pools of deep blue despair. Muncher has seen some shit, y’all. And now, even in death, he is mocked and compared to terrible republicans? Tough break, kid. Like it or not, you’re the new avatar for 2021. We are Muncher. Muncher is us. Pull up a folding chair next to Bernie Sanders, you meme God, you.

Muncher is what I’m gonna look like by the time this fuckin pandemic is done https://t.co/jaKRm8kLy5 — Lara Frumperstall (@underalls) January 21, 2021

(via /Film, featured image: screencap)

