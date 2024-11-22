The impossible is happening…I’m super excited about a J.J. Abrams movie again

When it comes to J.J. Abrams, he and I have very high highs and then very low lows. Still, I look forward to his vision on projects. His latest mystery movie is shaping up to be for me and I’m really into it!

Abrams, known for his work on things like Star Trek (2009) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has recently revealed he’s working on a movie with Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Mackey. If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly in talks to join the project according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bad Robot is producing and no one really knows what the movie is about. The Hollywood Reporter stated that originally, it was speculated that the movie had something to do with time travel but that has seemingly been debunked. Rumor is that Abrams himself wrote the script and is set to direct. reportedly the film will shoot in the United Kingdom in the spring of 2025. Currently Powell is there shooting Edgar Wright’s The Running Man.

Outside of the cast and Abrams being attached, that’s what is currently public. The reality is that we don’t know that much about the project itself. In fact, we know nothing of the actual plot. Even the log line for the movie has not yet been released. So for now, we know that it is good enough to get this stacked of a cast interested in Abrams’ next film.

The film Regarding Henry is one that I still cherish and Abrams has given me the return of two of my favorite franchises. But I was burned twice by Abrams and his work and so I am tentatively excited about this.

My love of Abrams and his work goes in waves

I owe a lot to Abrams. I loved the Kelvin Verse Star Trek movies and he was a huge part of making that universe happen. You cannot deny how good The Force Awaken is. I would even go as far as to say that Rise of Skywalker wasn’t all his fault since he wasn’t supposed to write it or work on it. But that doesn’t mean I’m not wary.

If you’re reading this Abrams, I love you very dearly. But also I cannot forgive the Chewbacca death fake out. I was already upset over Carrie Fisher, that just felt mean. Besides all of that, I do think that when Abrams has original work he is putting out, it is very good.

So a new original story from him does intrigue me. I do think that if you have the calibre of cast like this interested in it, there must be something special about it. Whatever ends up happening, I do think this kind of cast is really exciting. Samuel L. Jackson always delivers a pretty incredible performance and that paired with Powell’s current track record is going to be something amazing.

And I’d watch both Ortega and Mackey in literally anything so I am ready for whatever this movie is about to be.

