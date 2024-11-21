The Glen Powell lookalike contest is finally here, and you better get your cowboy hats ready

Since the dawning of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition, fans have wanted to see their favorites get their time to shine. With Dev Patel, Jeremy Allen White, and more getting their competitions, fans asked: When Will Glen Powell get his time to shine?

The competitions seem to just be a fun way of celebrating actors we love and their roles and people online really love Glen Powell. So why not have a lookalike competition for the star of Hit Man? How many white t-shirts and cowboy hats would we see à la his role as Tyler Owens in Twisters? I’d give it to whoever comes dressed like Chad from Scream Queens. The world will benefit from a Glen Powell lookalike competition.

And, luckily, the fine folks of Austin, Texas are ready to celebrate their Texan fave. An announcement was posted and shared online that states the Glen Powell lookalike contest is set for November 24. So get your cowboy hats and Texas orange ready. Maybe go and find a cute little dog too!

The competition is set for Sunday the 24th at 1 PM at Auditorium Shores – Lady Bird Lane. If you do not have a cowboy hat, one will be provided for the winner of the contest along with “some money.” So you can use that money to buy yourself some cowboy boots if you don’t already have them. But if you supposedly are a “Glen Powell” lookalike, you most definitely have all of this at the ready.

The “some” money is really taking me out. Thanks to the Partiful event (yes, I do LOVE that), I was able to reach out to the organizer Kate Carpenter about the event itself and ask some questions about expectations for it!

Let’s give a Glen Powell lookalike “some money”

Carpenter told me that the event was being organized by a group of people and it started as a funny joke as part of the new lookalike trend but has “transcended into something we are proud of because it shows how interested the community is in celebrating Austin hometown hero and an amazing Austinite (and the man who was snubbed for Sexiest Man Alive) Glen Powell.”

My favorite part of the event was obviously just the “some money” note in the prizes. According to Carpenter, that is funny because “our prizes just kept getting bigger and bigger. First it started out as city admiration and then it started out as a cowboy hat and city admiration then it ended up being a cowboy hat and some money. So that money is an undisclosed amount based off a sliding scale based on how good we think the Glens are.”

That is iconic. Carpenter shared that they all hope to see “everything” when it comes to which of Powell’s work and life they want represented. “Cowboy Glen is obviously a must from Twisters. Me and some of the other people that are in charge of this and working on this are huge cinema fans. We just love film, we see so many movies all the time. And we’ve seen every single one of Glen Powell’s movies in recent years so we’re hoping to see some of our favorites from Everybody Wants Some to Twisters to anything else he’s been in.”

When I asked if a Brisket Powell competition could be in the cards in the future, Carpenter said a “dog lookalike competition is a great idea.”

It is a big undertaking

One of the things I asked Carpenter was if there was anything else to include about the event. Carpenter stated that the behind the scenes of the situation was something that needed highlighted. We all get to see the events when they happen but not the work put in to make it happen. For Carpenter, she said those in charge were happy to see the “outpouring” of excitement for the competition.

“Just everything from being thankful to everyone who is working on this to influencers who picked this up, specifically the ATX Drinker who is the first one to post on this and other news sources across the city who are excited and helped spread the word about this has been really helpful to us.”

Carpenter shouted out the team which includes herself, Henry Long, Emma Swarts, Lucca Sgro, and Julia Kubiak.

She went on to talk about the joy of getting to participate in something like this. “We’re excited to participate in a nationwide trend but also celebrate an incredible celebrity like Glen Powell who does a lot for the Austin community, who works really hard in his career, and is generally a really great person. So we’re really excited and I’m thankful for all the people who we’ve had buy into this from all the Glens that are going to be participating to influencers online, we’re thankful.”

I really love this trend

We are maybe in dangerous territory because now after the Timothée Chalamet competition, everyone wants a piece of the lookalike pie. But also maybe this is the new way to meet people. If you’re single and looking for someone who looks like your favorite actor, just make going to lookalike competitions part of your weekly routine! I’m kidding…unless someone wants to fly me to Austin.

The truth is that this kind of stuff is harmless fun and a great way of interacting with your favorite actors. A bunch of guys just dressing up like people they’ve been told they look like? I think it is funny. The sheer amount of men who just dressed up in blue aprons and white short sleeve shirts for the Jeremy Allen White one is so funny.

So I do hope this never ends. I cannot wait to see what creative outfits guys bring out to channel their inner Glen Powell. Now I just need to figure out how to get to Austin in time to report from the front lines.

