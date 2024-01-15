Everything We Know About ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 3

Things are gonna get messy in season 3 of The Cleaning Lady for sure.

Messier than the poop deck on a nine-month cruise. Messier than Nikki Haley’s attempt to backpedal after her comments about the Civil War. I don’t think that even the titular cleaning lady could handle those messes, and handling messes is the entire plot of the show!

After two squeaky clean seasons, The Cleaning Lady is officially returning to Fox for a third. According to President of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn, the studio is “thrilled” by the love that audiences have shown for the series, and are excited for things to come.

What is The Cleaning Lady about?

The Cleaning Lady revolves around a Cambodian-Filipino surgeon named Thony De La Rosa, who immigrated to the United States to seek medical care for her five-year-old son’s rare disease. After her visa expires, she is forced to make ends meet working as a cleaning service worker in Las Vegas. When she is failed by the medical system and threatened with deportation due to her undocumented status, Thony turns to organized crime in order to save her son. She offers her services to the mob, cleaning up crime scenes in order to cover up all their illegal doings. Usually bodies. Lots of bodies.

When will season 3 premiere?

We don’t exactly know. While the series was officially renewed in February 2023, production was derailed by the strikes that rocked the film and TV industry. Now that a deal has been brokered between labor and studio executives, production on The Cleaning Lady will likely resume. It’s tough to say for sure, but we’re crossing our fingers for a release sometime in mid to late 2024.

Who’s who in the cast?

Élodie Yung (Daredevil) stars as the surgeon turned mob cleaner, while Adan Canto (X-Men: Days of Future Past) appears as Arman Morales—a gangster with ties to the Armenian crime syndicate that controls Las Vegas and Thony’s protector. Their efforts are opposed by an FBI agent played by Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement) who is seeking to put an end to all the murder and make Vegas a slightly less seedy place to live. Good luck with that, agent. Thony and her son live with her sister-in-law Fiona De La Rosa, played Martha Millan (The OA). Thony’s son is played by the twin brothers Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. While not a cast member, joining the series is veteran showrunner Jeannine Renshaw, who will ensure the series runs … cleanly from here on out.

On January 8, 2024, series star Adan Canto passed away at the age of 42. It’s unclear how his untimely death will impact production on the series.

(featured image: 20th Century Television)

