The ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ leaks, explored

The Avatar fans have been eager for an update since the ending of The Legend of Korra in 2014. But now, in 2025, the series is about to make a comeback with a brand new season and avatar.

The new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, will be expanded upon by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko—the series original creators. A total of two books, composed of thirteen episodes each, will be released. This sequel will take place after The Legend of Korra.

Although many expect that the avatar after Korra will inherit a peaceful world, the situation is anything but that. The new avatar, who is said to be an Earthbender, will navigate a world “shattered by a devastating cataclysm.” In a shocking twist, the new avatar isn’t dubbed as humanity’s savior but humanity’s destroyer.

Essentially, the four nations as we know them may not even exist. According to leaks, Avatar Korra had to sacrifice herself to save the world. In turn, her sacrifice created Seven Safe Havens—the last refuge for humanity. This is where the rumored Avatar Pavi enters the fray. Although her design isn’t confirmed, many believe her to be a young brown-skinned girl with a missing right leg.

Pavi is also confirmed to have a long-lost twin sister, whom she must defend the Seven Havens with while uncovering their past. Just like the leaks, the Seven Havens were confirmed to be humanity’s last stronghold.

A new world

The most shocking revelation in this new series would be, undoubtedly, the obliteration of the four nations. Aang and his gang fought for the peace of all four nations. Meanwhile, Korra and her friends did their best to preserve it despite spiritual interferences. Perhaps the answer lies in Korra herself and her loss of all the previous Avatars. The light spirit, Raava, was ripped from her and started a new Avatar cycle.

This renewal may have upended the balance of the spirit world. But what’s more interesting in the upcoming series is that the avatar has a twin. No other previous avatar was recorded to have a twin. Perhaps her fate as “humanity’s destroyer” has to do with the spirit that dwells in her. Maybe it’s not Raava, but its counterpart. Regardless, this is all theory for now—Avatar: Seven Havens is currently in production with no release date in sight.

