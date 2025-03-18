‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2 episode 11 release date confirmed

The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 11 is bound to send the anime’s plot spinning in a new direction. Manga readers just couldn’t contain their excitement over what awaits Maomao and Jinshi.

It doesn’t seem likely that the plot will significantly progress after episode ten. After all, the previous episode was about a strange palace woman who hosted a ghost story gathering. It had nothing to do with Jinshi, but Maomao got dragged into the gathering.

Nevertheless, the mysterious woman seemingly plotted to kill the maids—including Maomao—by suffocating them with smoke. While this mystery remains unsolved, the woman may be important in later chapters. While this may be enough to pique the interest of many viewers, others were focused on the post-credit scene of the anime.

By the looks of it, Maomao is about to find out something big about Jinshi. Episode eleven of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is coming on March 21, 2025, on Crunchyroll.

*Mild spoilers ahead for episode eleven.*

Why is everyone talking about frogs?

Social media has been buzzing about The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 11 because Jinshi and Maomao’s relationship is about to take a significant turn. Fans believe that the “frog scene” is finally happening in episode eleven. But what does a frog have to do with the coming episode?

The post-credit scene from episode ten did feature a frog. But in the manga’s version of events, a frog landed on top of Maomao’s head. This led to Maomao toppling Jinshi over in an awkward position. It was at that moment that Maomao realized that Jinshi was not a eunuch. Because, to quote the manga, why else would he have a “decently sized frog” on him if he was a eunuch?

Needless to say, anime viewers will not be prepared for the chaos in the next episode. But at the very least, Maomao will finally understand that Jinshi has feelings for her.

