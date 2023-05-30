‘Ted Lasso’ Reminds Us Who the Series’ Real Soulmates Are

In the world of Ted Lasso, there’s a lot of talk (online or otherwise) about the idea of soulmates. Whether it’s Roy and Keeley, Sam and Rebecca, or (as some ardent corners of the internet believe) Ted and Rebecca, fans of the Apple TV+ hit series are in frequent discussion (or rather, debate) of which of the show’s many romantic entanglements are true “soulmates.” But while the internet may be ablaze over who’s meant to be together, Ted Lasso itself has been constantly and not-so-subtly reminding us of the true soulmates at the center of the show—and they’ve been there since the pilot.

Co-coaches, fellow American transplants, and lifelong partners in crime Ted Lasso and his trusty Coach Beard have always been and always will be the most loyal, healthy, and long-lasting of relationships: true soulmates in every sense of the word.

Granted, when most people think of “soulmates,” they tend to be of the more romantic persuasion—Romeo and Juliet, fated in the stars, that sort of thing. But while relationships may come and go (Ted Lasso itself has seen countless pairings and repairings of its main characters), friendships are forever, and as we found out in last week’s episode, “Mom City,” Ted and Beard’s bond has withstood not just the test of time, but marriages, betrayals, and even jail time. Towards the tail end of the episode, we see Beard (Brendan Hunt, who also serves as one of the show’s writers and exeuctive producers) show up at Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) flat, reluctantly resolved to bring Nate back into the fold at Richmond.

We’ve known all through the series third season that Beard is none too happy with Nate’s betrayal at the end of season two, but as we found out in “Mom City,” he’s willing to overlook his personal disdain (or rather, seething hatred) for Nate for the sake of Ted. Of all the people to convince Nate to come back to Richmond, Beard is by far the least likely, but as he tells Nate, he owes Ted more than just his loyalty: he owes him his entire life.

Now, that may sound rather melodramatic, but Beard’s character has always been one shrouded in a cloud of mystery and almost noir-style intrigue. It’s played mostly as a comedic beat, a recurring gag, but as season two’s controversial “Beard After Hours” episode showed us, Beard’s eccentricities hide a tortured soul with a dark past.

The specifics of what exactly happened in Beard’s past have remained a mystery—until now. Beard tells Nate to his face that he’s not a fan, but that he owes Ted his loyalty for getting him out of prison. The coaches met in college (where they were both benched kickers) and quickly formed a close bond while teammates. After college, Beard and Ted went their separate ways—as Beard puts it, “He got into coaching; I got into prison.”

That’s right, Coach Beard has a past that includes a stint in prison, and he’d probably still be there if it hadn’t been for Ted and his generosity. Beard explains that once he was released on parole, Ted took him in, giving him a place to call home. Beard repaid that kindness by immediately trying to steal Ted’s car, but after Beard was picked up, Ted went to the police and refused to let them arrest Beard, instead insisting the car was his.

It’s a dramatic backstory suitable for a mysterious, stoic figure like Beard, but it’s also the prime example of the incredible loyalty and connection between Ted and his assistant Coach. For all the talk of healthy male friendships and the dismantling of toxic masculinity on Ted Lasso, there’s one male friendship we’ve seen remain steadfast, unbroken, and constantly supportive across three seasons. Ted and Beard’s immense trust in and love for each other is a quiet but constant element that never stops being endearing.

The entire premise of Ted Lasso hinges on the viewer buying the idea that Ted has a near-miraculous kindness that he can embrace and change others with, though as the show’s progressed, that idea has been continually scrutinized—both in and outside the world of the show. So, to see Beard present himself to Nate as the living embodiment of the Lasso way—someone who felt they were in no way deserving of Ted’s generosity, but who accepted it any way—is an incredibly moving moment, and not only that, but one that slots seamlessly into Nate’s arc while still revealing some much-speculated backstory for Beard.

Beard invites Nate back to Richmond, because he knows what it’s like to feel undeserving of a second chance from Ted, but to be unwilling to turn away his love and care. This backstory also explains Beard’s fierce loyalty to Ted—he’s a veritable guard dog around people he thinks might hurt him—and fills in the blanks as to why he’s been relishing in Nate’s public downfall and resistant to invite him back to Richmond.

Crucially, Beard respects Ted and wants to honor his wishes. If Ted wants Nate back at Richmond, then Beard wants to make it happen; that’s just the kind of friendship they have. Their casual affection (from playful banter to cooking breakfast for Ted’s son together) and near constant-closeness isn’t often the focal point of Ted Lasso‘s storylines, but it’s that steady underpinning which helps sell the idea that Ted truly is the warm, healing presence everyone touts him as.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]