Things We Saw Today: OH God, Taika Waititi Is Going to Make Me See Suicide Squad 2 … Maybe

Every time I have convinced myself that I was not going to see The Suicide Squad, something else happens to pull me into this wildly packed sequel, and now, it’s Taika Waititi. Star of Jojo Rabbit and director of Thor: Ragnarok (and much more),Waititi has made himself known in the world of fandom as one of our favorites—one that we’ll see anything from, which means that, yes, I will see him in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel. I’ll probably like it, even though I don’t have a great track record with liking DC movies that are not Wonder Woman.

According to Deadline, Waititi’s potential is completely unknown, but he has quite the lineup ahead of him with projects, so it could, potentially, just be a small cameo. He’d join an all-star cast that beg the question of “Is this movie going to maybe be good?”

“Waititi would join a growing cast thatincludes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) as well as new castmembers Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, Steve Agee (King Shark, reported exclusively by us yesterday) and Nathan Fillion. Gunn wrote the script to The Suicide Squad. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing. EP is Nik Korda.”

Which, okay. I guess I’m going to go see this movie even though I continually told myself I would not go and see another one after the last Suicide Squad movie but whatever, you got me DC. I’m coming and I’ll probably wear a t-shirt for Taika Waititi.

Here are some other things we saw today:

Leslie Jones is set to leave Saturday Night Live, and I cried a bit. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Love a good dragon? Here are 11 great movies for the dragon lover in us all! (via The Portalist)

A student, who was too young to register to vote, registered others while he waited in line at Popeyes. (via Insider)

I’m the guest editor of this week’s @StylistMagazine !!! And I’m talking all things dirty diet industry and diversity, privilege and allyship. PLEASE THROW OUT YOUR SCALES, they are holding you hostage from your happiness and they aren’t going to change anything. I love you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gf1jd9syQH — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 27, 2019

Leah Remini talks to Danny Masterson’s rape accusers on Scientology and the Aftermath finale. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

These fascists raised $35,000 for a cause they hate. (via Huffpost)

Anything we missed out there? Let us know in the comments below, Mary Suevians!

