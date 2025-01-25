Sylvester Stallone shares a legendarily bad take on boxing gloves and… suitcases?

Maybe we should have a cut off for when men can say things to the general public. Like you reach a certain age and you’re no longer allowed to speak. Because that’s where I am at with Sylvester Stallone.

Recommended Videos

The actor and writer who brought us movies like Rocky decided to talk about the gloves he wore when filming the movie. He was talking about his Reyes gloves he used when he was filming and how they don’t use them anymore because they are dangerous. Instead of recognizing that the change in gloves is to protect the athlete, Stallone began ranting about how people are too weak now.

In the video, he claims that because life is “easier” now, we are all too weak. He cites things like lawn mowers and A.I. putting our brains in computers as conveniences. Stallone thinks that because we use these things (aka modern technology), we’re all lazier and weaker. Or….hear me out, Sly, we can do MORE because these technologies allow us to move at a faster pace.

But the wildest thing, outside of ignoring the risks of the boxing gloves he was referring to, was the fact that Stallone seems to think wheels on a suitcase are part of the problem. Now, Stallone is older than the wheeled suitcase but I also think his back is probably happy that it exists.

“They’re not supposed to have wheels on their suitcases,” Stallone said after a speech about how all these conveniences are not part of human nature. He said that’s why he likes hard work because it is what human are supposed to do. Sir, are you aware that we CREATED things like boxing as a human construct? It didn’t just….exist. Just as we created wheeled suitcases and lawn mowers.

Sylvester Stallone on why times are a lot easier now.



? @TheSlyStallone pic.twitter.com/OXvEAMVe0k — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) January 23, 2025

This is a weird ass boomer take

One could probably make a logical argument that humans lean too heavily on things that make our lives easier. But I’d argue back that it allows for us to spend time on other things and we are connected more with each other because of this technology. Why people like Stallone think it is a BAD thing that we have easier ways of living is beyond me.

You can spend the extra two hours you have in your life thanks to your lawn mower hanging out with your kids. Instead of standing over the sink cleaning up the dishes, you can read a book thanks to your dishwasher.

Living in the modern world is not a bad thing but what is bad is thinking that dangerous gloves made you “stronger” when all it did was put your face and your hands in danger. So sorry that you think wheeling a suitcase is making everyone weak. If you want, carry your large back everywhere! No one is forcing you to use these things, that’s a choice all of your own. For me, I will happily turn my dishwasher on and throw my clothing into the lovely washing machine and do something else with my time.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy