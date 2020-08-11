GIVEAWAY: We’re Obsessed With Svaha’s New “Votes for Women” Collection

To celebrate the 100th anniversary on August 18th of American women gaining the right to vote, clever clothes brand that we adore Svaha is launching a “Votes for Women” collection. We’re excited to help give away three fabulous Svaha prizes to readers of The Mary Sue! Read on to find out how you can enter.

Svaha’s new offerings are lovely, colorful, and historically important—and they feel all the poignant this election year. “We wanted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment,” Svaha founder Jaya Iyer told us. “It was one of the first steps when women were able to have a say in political matters and have the right to vote. That’s why we made the dress using the colors of the suffragist movement.”

There’s a gorgeous “Sally” dress (with pockets, of course), a fantastic shirt, a perfect tote bag for toting, and an accessories pouch I want to grab right now, all patterned with the eye-catching “votes for women” pattern. The US-based women’s suffrage movement was swathed in vibrant purple, white, and gold.

But wait, there’s more! Svaha, whose tagline is “smart clothes for smart people,” also has a new mug collection featuring brilliant, pioneering ladies that you’ll be excited to greet every morning when you make coffee or tea: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, pilot Amelia Earhart, scientist Rosalind Franklin, and primatologist Jane Goodall.

Three lucky Mary Sue readers will be some of the first people to get their hands on both the Votes for Women collection AND the mugs featuring trailblazing women. Winners will select either the dress or the top as their primary fashion choice, and they will also receive the tote bag, pouch, and the whole mug set. All you need to do to be entered to win is sign up here. (US residents only, alas.)

While the “Votes for Women” dress and shirt are available for pre-order over at Svaha, the rest of the collection and the mugs haven’t been released yet, which means our winners will be among the first to receive these items! Dazzle your friends and be the envy of your enemies. Take a closer look at what awaits:

Enter to win here until the giveaway ends on August 19th, and good luck!

