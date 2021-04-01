You knew it was coming: Honest Trailers finally dropped their take on Zack Snyder’s Justice League and it didn’t disappoint. The nearly 10-minute video from Screen Junkies takes on the Snyder Cut, leaving no gag unturned.

The trailer begins by describing Snyder’s version as “transforming it from a movie that was 2 hours long and terrible to a movie that is 4 hours long and mediocre, proving once and for all that if you want to look great by comparison, just stand next to Joss Whedon.”

The truth hurts. The trailer continues, poking fun at the online fandom bullying and craven money grab that fueled the Snyder cut, as well as Snyder’s decision to keep the IMAX aspect ratio (black bars = more darkness). They also goof on Snyder’s unwavering devotion to shirtless hunks destroying things and slow-motion for every scene. What’s so satisfying about Honest Trailers is that they call out all the ridiculous choices made in the film from large to small: from Alfred tea-splaining to Diana to the interchangeable grey CGI villains and “executive assistants” to the film’s insistence on trying to make smelling mother boxes a thing.

They also touch on how the Whedon version completely screwed over Ray Fisher and Cyborg, comparing his “booyah!” to his “f-ck the world,” i.e. the simplest distillation of his character arc. They also call Cyborg “the heir to Batman’s mantle of depression,” as if Batman will not forever be the poster boy for sadness.

Honest Trailers delves into the rise of grim superhero storytelling, namechecking Amazon’s The Boys, Logan, and Brightburn as examples. They also discuss the insatiable fandom, who have moved on from demanding the Snyder Cut to demanding a restoration of the Snyderverse. We’ll roll our eyes at that one for years until Warner Bros. eventually gives in and greenlights the entire saga.

What do you think of the latest Honest Trailer? Is there anything they missed? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: screencap/Screen Junkies)

Check out this list of 5 iconic women writers from the Golden Age of Science Fiction. (via The Portalist) Russia has registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals. (via NBC News) Muppet Babies: Courtroom Edition?! (via THR) New York Comic Con to return with both in-person and online in October. (via CBR)



So my whole life has been a lie? 😕 pic.twitter.com/NJc1Q3A6eC — ESHANIE (@AFC_Eshanie_CZK) March 31, 2021

Ahmed Best confirms that Jar Jar Binks will NOT be appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. (via Collider) This Matt Gaetz scandal goes deeper down the rabbit hole. (via Yahoo! News) Krista Vernoff on Charmed’s infamous Mermaid episode. (via TV Line) God I hate this holiday:



Hope you’re having a safe and not so frustrating April Fool’s Day!

Social media employees posting April Fool jokes today for their employers pic.twitter.com/3HRtZ8MYa6 — Nadia Shammas (@Nadia_Shammas_) April 1, 2021

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]