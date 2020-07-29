Things We Saw Today: You Can Now Send Your Quarantine Scream to Iceland

Screaming inside your heart? That’s so three weeks ago. The new trend is to record your primal quanren-scream and send it to be played in the scenic fjords of Iceland. Sounds therapeutic.

This is the pitch for “Looks Like You Need to Let It Out,” from the good folks and the tourism board of Iceland, who want to entice you to consider a visit to their lovely country with the promise of … screaming? The site, where you can record your scream, has a pretty compelling pitch:

You’ve been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland. Record your scream and we’ll release it in Iceland’s beautiful, wide-open spaces. And when you’re ready, come let it out for real. You’ll feel better, we promise.

That sounds pretty nice, honestly. Life is stressful right now and we all just want to, well, let it out. And the idea of our desperate, aching screams echoing over the beautiful landscapes of Iceland makes it a little less terrible. And when you think of it, we spend so much of our day metaphorically screaming into websites, there’s no harm in making it literal for once.

While you’re on the site you can listen to some other people’s screams (sounds like Twitter) or for something more pleasant you can learn about the beautiful climes of Iceland. And then think about the fact that, if you live in America, your country is too poorly run and consumed with COVID that you probably would never be allowed INTO Iceland at the moment and … well, that’s when you start screaming again.

Say it with me, friends: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

