The Screen Actors Guild announced its awards nominations today, to which pretty much the entirety of Film Twitter responded with a collective: “What?”

You can see a full list of the nominees here but here are few of the categories to give you an idea of what we’re looking at:

Here is to the icons that gave us what we needed this year… 🌟

Cheers to the Cast in a Motion Picture nominees: @belfastmovie, #Coda, @dontlookupfilm, @houseofguccimov, @kingrichardfilm pic.twitter.com/alqRSQ2avS — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022

There’s just so much to be confused about here: Leaving the cast of Mass—a devastating movie that hinges on the performances of four stellar actors—from the Best Cast list but including the perfectly mediocre Don’t Look Up; the fact that the expectations for Being the Ricardos seem to have set the bar so low that the film and its cast can breeze right over it; the presence of Jared Leto and yet WHERE is Kristen Stewart???

(According to Deadline, reps for Red Rocket, one of the absolute best movies of the year, said it was ineligible in at least some categories for some reason—that’s usually based on release schedule—so I’ll excuse SAG for that one, I guess.)

I’m half convinced that SAG voters think they’re voting for the real people when they cast ballots. “Oh, I used to love Desi Arnaz and Aretha Franklin! Let’s vote for them!” — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) January 12, 2022

Also, one of the most egregious snubs of all, maybe ever: Insecure is apparently ending its run without ever getting a single SAG Award nomination.

Obviously, there’s a lot to celebrate on this list. If Olivia Colman hadn’t been here we would have rioted, and while I haven’t seen West Side Story, I fully believe the hype about Ariana DeBose. There’s a ton of Ted Lasso and Succession love in the TV categories and The Power of the Dog in film; we’ve also got Andrew Garfield on the list for Tick, Tick … Boom!

And of course, at the end of all of it, snubs are part of the awards game.

Plus, in a year when practically no one is going to the movies, it makes public investment in these films lower than ever. But that actually—arguably—makes these awards even more important because as much as we all love to say they don’t matter, they do influence what people end up seeing because it sends a message of what is worth our time.

What do you think of the SAG Awards nominees? Let us know what you’re happy/angry about in the comments!

it turns out the SAG voters didn’t go to the movies either 🙁 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 12, 2022

OK, what else did we see out there today?

Book of Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison confirms a name change for an iconic ship. (via CBR)

Andrea Jenkins, a Minneapolis Democrat, made history in 2017 when she became the first Black openly transgender public official elected to office. She just made history again as the first openly trans city council president. (via NBC News)

OK, normally I don’t like when Brands try to swipe at each other or do other People things but this is pretty great:

the accuracy pic.twitter.com/KJzqOQVFV6 — Imani Gandy Lite (@AngryBlackLady) January 12, 2022

Check out this Hypland x Yu Yu Hakusho collaboration! (via Hypland)

Barbie has expanded its “Inspiring Women” series to include Ida B. Wells. (via HuffPost)

The Washington Post used mini-golf courses to represent gerrymandered voting districts and I know it’s meant to illustrate how horrible and shameless excessive gerrymandering is but honestly, the message ends up being overshadowed by how freaking fun this is to play. (via WaPo)

What did you all see out there today?

