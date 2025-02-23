‘Rivals’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Rivals since I watched it in December. This show is so deliciously seductive, filled with gossip, drama, scandals,’80s fashion, comedy, messy characters, power struggles, sex, and gorgeous countryside views.

Recommended Videos

You can imagine how happy I was when Disney officially confirmed that Rivals would return for season 2.

Based on the second Rutshire Chronicles novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals follows the O’Hara family as they relocate to the countryside. Patriarch Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner) is a famous television reporter about to start his new job for an independent television network. Thrown into the lion’s den, Declan locks into a struggle for power with network boss Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and local MP and notorious playboy Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell). Declan’s daughter Taggie (Bella Maclean) is soon drawn into the mix, slipping further into lust (or love?) with Rupert as she struggles to find her place in the world.

If you haven’t watched Rivals yet, take this as your sign to do so. I promise; if you love a “forbidden” romance and high-stakes emotional drama, this show is for you.

Rivals season 2 release window

It’s hard to say when Rivals season 2 will premiere. Unlike other UK TV shows produced by networks like the BBC, streaming services tend to have less reliable filming and production schedules. However, we know that Rivals season 1 began filming in March 2023 and finished seven months later, with the show premiering roughly a year after production wrapped in October 2024.

Given the show’s popularity, Disney will likely want to capitalize and get the ball rolling as soon as possible. The show was officially renewed in December 2024, so we’d expect the second season to premiere in (hopefully early) 2026.

Rivals season 2 cast

(Hulu/Disney+)

Given the Rutshire Chronicles books largely revolve around Alex Hassell’s Rupert Campbell-Black, there’s no doubt that he’s set to return. The same goes for Bella Maclean, who plays Taggie O’Hara, as we imagine their relationship will continue to unfold in the second season.

The first season of Rivals only covers the first half of Jilly Cooper’s novel, so we’d expect to see most of the main cast return, including Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie, Danny Dyer as Freddie, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Anabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Oliver Chris as James, and Rufus Jones as Paul.

Only two characters’ fates are uncertain. David Tennant’s Tony Baddingham might be … indisposed after his confrontation with Cameron in the season 1 finale, and Declan’s wife, Maud (Victoria Smurfit), finally left for London.

Spoilers ahead for Rivals season 1.

Rivals season 2 plot

Whew. There’s a lot that season 2 could cover. Is Tony genuinely dead? And if he isn’t, will he leave his wife, Lady Monica? Or will she divorce him before he gets the chance? Tony also loves a bit of revenge. How will he handle Cameron’s … betrayal?

Meanwhile, Rupert and Taggie shared their first swoon-worthy kiss in the finale. Of course, Taggie’s dad made Rupert promise to stay away from Taggie, and now that Rupert, Declan, and Freddie’s new TV network Venturer is officially a-go, their working partnership may be affected if Declan finds out about Taggie and Rupert’s affair.

Sarah is also pregnant but we aren’t sure who the father is. Freddie and Lizzie finally acknowledged their feelings and chased their happiness together. Plenty of drama still to come, it would seem. I cannot wait to see what happens next.

All episodes of Rivals season 1 are now available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K. and internationally.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy