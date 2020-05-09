comScore

Things We Saw Today: RIP Rock n’ Roll Legend Little Richard

Plus a Back to the Future reunion and more!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 9th, 2020, 6:04 pm

little richard

Rock and roll icon and beloved pop culture mainstay Little Richard has passed away at the age of 87 due to bone cancer. The pianist and singer was a legend of the music industry, starting in 1956 with the hit song “Tutti Frutti”. He followed up with several rock and roll classics including “Long Tall Sally”, “Lucille”, and “Good Golly Miss Molly”.

In many ways, Little Richard (born Richard Wayne Penniman) invented the concept of the rock star. With his flamboyant personality, high pompadour, and eye-catching costumes, he brought a larger than life persona to all of his performances. Little Richard was playing with gender and sexuality before either word entered the popular lexicon, paving the way for stars like Prince, Elton John, David Bowie, the Beatles, and countless others.

Little Richard was one of those omnipresent, larger than life celebrities whose appearance just made everything better. Whether he was performing at an awards show or making a cameo in film or TV, you were always excited to see him show up. He instantly raised the energy in any room he entered.

Many fans and friends of the iconic singer took to social media to pay tribute to the self-styled architect of rock and roll:

(via Rolling Stone, image: Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Happy Saturday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.