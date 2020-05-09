Things We Saw Today: RIP Rock n’ Roll Legend Little Richard

Rock and roll icon and beloved pop culture mainstay Little Richard has passed away at the age of 87 due to bone cancer. The pianist and singer was a legend of the music industry, starting in 1956 with the hit song “Tutti Frutti”. He followed up with several rock and roll classics including “Long Tall Sally”, “Lucille”, and “Good Golly Miss Molly”.

In many ways, Little Richard (born Richard Wayne Penniman) invented the concept of the rock star. With his flamboyant personality, high pompadour, and eye-catching costumes, he brought a larger than life persona to all of his performances. Little Richard was playing with gender and sexuality before either word entered the popular lexicon, paving the way for stars like Prince, Elton John, David Bowie, the Beatles, and countless others.

Little Richard was one of those omnipresent, larger than life celebrities whose appearance just made everything better. Whether he was performing at an awards show or making a cameo in film or TV, you were always excited to see him show up. He instantly raised the energy in any room he entered.

Many fans and friends of the iconic singer took to social media to pay tribute to the self-styled architect of rock and roll:

I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

I was once asked, “If u could meet one person, who would it be?” I always said Little Richard. Because, to me, he was rock & roll’s most joyous, rebellious innovator.

Thank u for planting that seed, Richard. The world is a much happier place thanks to ur music.#RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/kiq2VOZs8O — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 9, 2020

I shall miss him, God bless Little Richard ~ rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mGdhqqRG1t — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

Little Richard was one of the original rock 'n' rollers– He was THE ORIGINAL GLAM ROCKER, and he took a lot of abuse for being in the first wave. He forged a path for all of us who followed. pic.twitter.com/LKTxaPa2S2 — Joan Jett (@joanjett) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

(via Rolling Stone, image: Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

