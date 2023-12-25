Praise Be! ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4 Is Coming!

Before The Righteous Gemstones, the only religious practices I adhered to were an annual Christmas season observance of Elf and an unwavering worship of anyone rocking a pixie cut. But season 4 is on the way, and the scales have fallen from my eyes.

I am redeemed. Baptized in the divine light of The Righteous Gemstones. I am ready to take my vows: to devote myself entire to the watching of The Righteous Gemstones as soon as season four is released. Amen.

When will season 4 be released?

The Righteous Gemstones has been officially renewed by HBO for another season. Rejoice! While we don’t know exactly when the new season will come out (HBO works in mysterious ways), we must remain patient and faithful, and we shall likely be rewarded with a fourth season in 2024 or early 2025. I recommend that we patiently fast until that day comes.

What’s the plot of The Righteous Gemstones?

Oh I’m sorry! I didn’t realize that you had yet to be shown The Truth. That’s alright! We all start our spiritual journeys in different places. The Righteous Gemstones is about the world-famous Gemstone family, who are televangelists spreading Christianity across the globe. Remember that quote that Jesus has about how it’s easier for a camel to pass through an eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to get into heaven? The Gemstones must have not been in church that day.

The Gemstone family is filthy rich, and their spoiled wild-child antics often betray the modest spiritual life that they preach about. How do they make their money? From the donations of the people to whom they proselytize. Their hypocritical lifestyle baptizes them in all sorts of hot water. They face off against blackmailers, investigative journalists, and even a murder-for-hire group of motorbikers.

In the third season of the show, the Gemstone children were nearly offed by a group of radical fundamentalists, and then beset upon by a plague of locusts of a biblical scale. Eventually, the Gemstone kids settled down with the respective families in a seemingly happy ending … but season four will likely offer more trials and tribulations.

Who’s who in the cast?

The family’s patriarch, Dr. Eli Gemstone, is played by John Goodman. His three failure-to-launch kids are Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine). Walton Goggins plays Baby Billy Freeman, an estranged brother-in-law of the family who is called upon to take up leadership duties within the church.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, my brother in Christ, there is not—yet. If we are patient, surely we the day will come when we are rewarded by our father. After all, Moses wandered forty years in the desert before being delivered to the Promised Land. Surely we can wait a few more months.

(featured image: HBO)

