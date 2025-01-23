Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige set to kick off ‘special’ 2025 tour: How to buy tickets, cities, prices

Mary J. Blige is going on tour! The “Family Affair” singer took to her Instagram on December 9, 2024, to announce more dates for the For My Fans tour.

Recommended Videos

“New dates announced! Thank you to everyone for showing so much love! This tour is going to be special, this tour is For My Fans! ❤️❤️ Can’t wait to see you all! Link in bio,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer will be joined by the “Let Me Love You Singer,” Mario, and “Closer” singer, Ne-Yo. Talk about a ’90s throwback tour! The tour comes after the release of Blige’s Gratitude album, which dropped on November 15, 2024. The album expresses the singer’s gratitude for her friends, family, and fans, and she is bringing that gratitude with her on tour later this month. Keep reading to see where the singer will be and how to score tickets!

Mary J. Blige ‘For My Fans’ tour tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. The cheapest tickets for opening night in Greensboro, NC, on January 30, 2025, are currently being sold for $64 in section 219. If you would like to get a closer look at the singer and sit on the floor, you might pay upwards of $205. Click the link below to see ticket prices for each show.

VIP: Blige is also offering VIP access to her fans. VIP packages are available; each includes a range of offerings from premium tickets with reserved booths & tables, access to the VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch items, a limited edition VIP poster, and more. Fans can visit vipnation.com for more information.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for Mary J. Blige’s ‘For My Fans Tour’ on StubHub.

Mary J. Blige ‘For My Fans’ tour schedule

Mary J. Blige is kicking off her For My Fans tour on January 30, 2025, in Greensboro, NC. She will make her way through multiple states across the U.S. and will hit Toronto, Canada, on March 24! The tour will wrap up in Philadelphia on April 17. See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy