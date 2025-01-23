Mary J. Blige on her 'Gratitude' album cover
(Mary Jane Productions/300 Entertainment)
Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige set to kick off ‘special’ 2025 tour: How to buy tickets, cities, prices

Nicole Wert
Published: Jan 23, 2025 08:13 am

Mary J. Blige is going on tour! The “Family Affair” singer took to her Instagram on December 9, 2024, to announce more dates for the For My Fans tour.

“New dates announced! Thank you to everyone for showing so much love! This tour is going to be special, this tour is For My Fans! ❤️❤️ Can’t wait to see you all! Link in bio,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer will be joined by the “Let Me Love You Singer,” Mario, and “Closer” singer, Ne-Yo. Talk about a ’90s throwback tour! The tour comes after the release of Blige’s Gratitude album, which dropped on November 15, 2024. The album expresses the singer’s gratitude for her friends, family, and fans, and she is bringing that gratitude with her on tour later this month. Keep reading to see where the singer will be and how to score tickets!

Mary J. Blige ‘For My Fans’ tour tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. The cheapest tickets for opening night in Greensboro, NC, on January 30, 2025, are currently being sold for $64 in section 219. If you would like to get a closer look at the singer and sit on the floor, you might pay upwards of $205. Click the link below to see ticket prices for each show.

VIP: Blige is also offering VIP access to her fans. VIP packages are available; each includes a range of offerings from premium tickets with reserved booths & tables, access to the VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch items, a limited edition VIP poster, and more. Fans can visit vipnation.com for more information.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for Mary J. Blige’s ‘For My Fans Tour’ on StubHub.

Mary J. Blige ‘For My Fans’ tour schedule

Mary J. Blige is kicking off her For My Fans tour on January 30, 2025, in Greensboro, NC. She will make her way through multiple states across the U.S. and will hit Toronto, Canada, on March 24! The tour will wrap up in Philadelphia on April 17. See below for the full schedule.

DateCityTickets
January 30Greensboro, NCBuy Now
January 31Raleigh, NCBuy Now
February 2Memphis, TNBuy Now
February 3Atlanta, GABuy Now
February 5Columbia, SCBuy Now
February 6Charlotte, NCBuy Now
February 8Tampa, FLBuy Now
February 11Hollywood, FLBuy Now
February 14New Orleans, LABuy Now
February 15Birmingham, ALBuy Now
February 17Austin, TXBuy Now
February 18Houston, TXBuy Now
February 21Fort Worth, TXBuy Now
February 25Denver, COBuy Now
February 28Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
March 1Inglewood, CABuy Now
March 3Highland, CABuy Now
March 7San Francisco, CABuy Now
March 8Sacramento, CABuy Now
March 12Saint Louis, MOBuy Now
March 14Chicago, ILBuy Now
March 16Saint Paul, MNBuy Now
March 19Detroit, MIBuy Now
March 22Buffalo, NYBuy Now
March 24Toronto, ON, CABuy Now
March 26Washington, DCBuy Now
March 28Atlantic City, NJBuy Now
April 1Cleveland, OHBuy Now
April 2Columbus, OHBuy Now
April 4Baltimore, MDBuy Now
April 6Newark, NJBuy Now
April 8Hartford, CTBuy Now
April 10New York, NYBuy Now
April 11Belmont Park, NYBuy Now
April 14Boston, MABuy Now
April 17Philadelphia, PABuy Now
