‘Queen of MoTown’ is Back as Age-less Diana Ross Confirms Four 2025 Tour Dates

Diana Ross is heading out on tour in 2025! The 80-year-old singer will be hitting stages in New York, Florida, and California early this year, and we have all of the information you need to know, including what venues she’ll be performing at, ticket prices, and more!

The singer, most known for her hits, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Upside Down,” and I’m Coming Out,” last toured in 2023 with “The Music Legacy Tour.” Although, she did play a few shows last year in New Jersey and Maryland.

As of right now, the 2025 tour appears to only have four shows added to the lineup, but fans might be able to expect more as the singer mentioned that more shows will be added to the list. “Thank you for sharing your beautiful love with me for these performances. Stay tuned as more shows will be announced for 2025. I love you,” Ross wrote on her website.

Diana Ross 2025 Tour Tickets

Fans can now purchase tickets to Diana Ross’s 2025 tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which date you attend the Motown singer’s show and where you sit within each venue. As of right now, Hard Rock Live in Davie, Florida, is selling the cheapest tickets for $67. However, if you prefer to sit closer to the stage, you may pay upwards of $864.

The cheapest tickets in Highland, California, are being sold for $127, while the February 28th show in Brooklyn, New York, is starting at $90, and the March 1st show is starting at $100.

Diana Ross 2025 Tour Schedule

Diana Ross will be kicking off her tour on Valentine’s Day, where she will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California. Right now, the powerhouse singer only has four dates confirmed for 2025. See below for a list of where she will be headed this year.

Date Location Venue Tickets February 14 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater Buy Now February 28 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre Brooklyn Buy Now March 1 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre Brooklyn Buy Now March 21 Davie, FL Seminole Hard Rock Buy Now

