Prince Charles Gave Mike Pence a Royal Snubbing And It Was Delicious

In this political hellfire of an era, we have to take time to savor the little things, you know? Like petting nice dogs, or a good cookie … or a member of the royal family completely ignoring Mike Pence at a public event. We have to savor.

Prince Charles and Vice President and noted personification of a blank stack of paper, Mike Pence, were both in attendance at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, where Pence and the Prince both delivered remarks. In a truly beautiful moment, Charles seemed to look directly through Pence and declined to shake his hand before moving on to greet Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

All Mike Pence ever does is stand behind his crooked boss Donald Trump like a wooden statue. Can’t blame Prince Charles for overlooking an empty suit. pic.twitter.com/cpkdMmyucc — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 23, 2020

As noted above, it’s highly possible that Mike Pence is just so boring and empty that Prince Charles either saw through him, didn’t notice him or mistook him for a pile of wet washcloths or a large jar of mayonnaise that had somehow made its way into the receiving line. Given that Pence, when he’s not being a homophobic jerk, has the charisma of wet flour, that’s highly possible.

Of course, Pence’s people were quick to jump in and share that the two spoke and smiled before Pence’s remarks to the meeting and after but we still have this moment of video and that’s the real joy. It’s one thing to be looked over by another head of state, but it’s a whole other level of snubbery when it’s a royal that’s doing the ignoring.

adding to my list of oddly satisfying videos Prince Charles completely ignoring Mike Pence power moves onlypic.twitter.com/2QPqrVOuUE — ً (@pinktweets_r) January 23, 2020

His Royal highness had other things to do at the conference than deal with an ugly American. Marking the 75 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Charles delivered a powerful speech on the horrors of the Holocaust, noting that the Holocaust was “a story of incomprehensible inhumanity, from which all humanity can and must learn.” Hopefully, Pence, a stooge to one of the most racist presidents in history under whose watch Nazism and antisemitism have run rampant, was actually listening.

This week Prince Charles also got to meet a far more interesting, composed and intelligent person than Mike Pence, one who actually cares for the world: Greta Thunberg, who he praised as “remarkable.”

We’re sure in a few minutes, everything will be terrible again, but for now, let’s sit back and enjoy this delicious English tea.

