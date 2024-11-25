Post Malone tickets are flying fast for all 25 stadiums on 2025 tour

Rapper-turned-country artist Post Malone is heading out on the road for his Big Ass Stadium Tour in 2025, and we have everything you need to know about the tour, including ticket prices, on-sale dates, and more!
The Sunflower singer will be performing songs from his country album F-1 Trillion, which debuted on August 16, 2024, marking Post Malone’s first-ever country album. He will have a few special openers joining him for the roadshow: Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, who also appeared on the artist’s latest release.
F-1 Trillion, which was Post Malone’s sixth studio album, also features collaborations with artists like Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, and more, so maybe there will be a few surprise guests making appearances throughout the tour! That’s just us speculating, though, so don’t get your hopes up.
Post Malone Big Ass Stadium Tour 2025 tickets
Tickets for the Big Ass Stadium Tour officially go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at noon local time, but passes from various presale events have already been live on StubHub since mid-November.
As of right now, the cheapest tickets are being sold for $121 on the opening night of the tour in Salt Lake City, Utah, with seats up in the stands. If you want to sit on the floor, you’ll have to spend a bit more, with prices starting at $305, but if you want to get closer to the stage, prices are $1,149. All ticket prices are subject to where you sit and which show you attend.
Post Malone Big Ass Stadium Tour 2025 Schedule
Post Malone will be making his way around North America with 25 shows during his Big Ass Stadium tour. He’s kicking it off in Salt Lake City, UT, on April 29 and ending it in San Francisco, CA, on July 1. He’ll even make a stop in Ontario, Canada, on May 26!
Below is a complete look at Post Malone’s stadium roadshow in 2025.
|Date
|City
City
|April 29
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 3
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 7
|San Antonio, TX
|May 9
|Arlington, TX
|May 11
|Atlanta, GA
|May 13
|St. Louis, MO
|May 18
|Detroit, MI
|May 20
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 22
|Chicago, IL
|May 24
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 26
|Toronto, ON
|May 28
|Hershey, PA
|May 29
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 31
|Foxborough, MA
|June 2
|Washington, D.C.
|June 4
|Queens, NY
|June 8
|Miami, FL
|June 10
|Orlando, FL
|June 13
|Ridgedale, MO
|June 15
|Denver, CO
|June 21
|Glendale, AZ
|June 24
|Boise, ID
|June 26
|Seattle, WA
|June 28
|Portland, OR
|July 1
|San Francisco, CA
Published: Nov 25, 2024 04:08 pm