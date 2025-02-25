‘Poker Face’ season 2 just dropped a clue for what’s to come

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is a human lie detector test and it makes her a pretty incredible detective. That’s what made season 1 of Poker Face so special. And now, we have our first look at season 2 and where Charlie is heading next.

To keep us loving our Charlie Cale, Peacock released a series of images for season 2 that included some glimpses into the new guest stars as well as where Charlie is now. At the end of season 1, Charlie was offered her freedom from Sterling (Ron Perlman) before Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) tried to frame her. FBI Special Agent Luca Clark (Simon Helberg) tried to get Charlie to work with him but she turns him down.

Her life doesn’t get easy though because Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman) tells her that the modern crime families are all now hunting Charlie down because of Sterling’s death. Which puts Charlie on the run again for season 2!

In the new images, we get to see a glimpse of Charlie’s life post Sterling. Which…includes baseball?

(Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

We also have some impressive guest stars in the line-up once again. Season 1 brought us so many celebrities and colored Charlie’s case by case world in such an exciting way and it seems like season 2 is very much the same.

We have Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo playing multiple roles! How cool is that?

(Peacock)

There are also some comedy legends tackling Charlie’s world this time around with John Mulaney joining Lyonne for an episode.

(Peacock)

New characters for Charlie Cale to investigate?

One of the more interesting images we get to see for season 2 is one of Katie Holmes and Lyonne together. The two are touching foreheads and look happy, something we rarely get to see with Charlie as a character. Does this mean the two know each other? Is there a relationship there?

While Charlie doesn’t really have family, I wouldn’t be opposed to her having a relationship this season and if it means Lyonne and Holmes kissing, we’re into it!

(Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

This season also includes guest stars like Evil Dead star Shiloh Fernandez and we get to see him in a chicken coup talking with Charlie. But, as is the case with this show, we don’t know which of these guest stars is going to survive or who is going to be the murderer that Charlie has to catch and that’s what makes Poker Face so exciting!

(Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

The final new image features Charlie leaning on her car and I just love my detective girl so much!

(Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne provided press with a letter about season 2 in the press release, writing “Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

The letter goes on to talk about how they pulled from “American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich” to bring the show to life and said that the show is born from the kind of television shows they grew up watching.

“But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play.”

We cannot wait for season 2 of Poker Face!

