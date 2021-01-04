

The internet is on their Pedro Pascal thirst, and honestly? Good. It’s been simmering for years, and the end of 2020 really did throw everyone into full Pedro Pascal standom, and as someone who has been here on the fringe since good ol’ Oberyn Martell, I’m, personally, glad to see it. But today, they’re all talking about a video of him reciting Romeo’s speech in Romeo and Juliet.

Maybe it’s partly my fault. I saw a clip of Pedro Pascal performing a Spanish translation of Romeo’s monologue in the balcony scene from Romeo & Juliet, and the theatre major part of my brain instantly had to comment on it. (Once you major in performance theatre, it is a requirement that you make Shakespeare jokes when applicable.)

Well deny thy father and refuse thy name. And I’ll no longer be a fucking Capulet. pic.twitter.com/pzyrcpwBQM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 4, 2021

The entire video is … well worth the watch. Trust me. When Pascal recited, “It is my lady. O, it is my love! O, that she knew she were! She speaks, yet she says nothing,” I think I saw my soul leave my body.

Here’s the thing about Romeo and Juliet: When done right, it’s heartbreaking. It’s beautiful and poetic and a love story that transcends time. We’re just used to learning about it as teenagers where we either laugh at how flippant Romeo is about the women he “lovesm” or we learn of it as adults and think about how silly these teenagers are.

Now, give me Pedro Pascal as Romeo as we just ignore the age difference, and I’m sold.

ThIS IS THE HOTTEST VIDEO EVER RELEASED https://t.co/Wlb9W2JBbl — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) January 4, 2021

Welcome to my world, the internet. I saw him in King Lear back in the before times, and if we ever get to be free once more, I highly suggest trying to see Pedro Pascal do Shakespeare live. It’s a sight to behold.

(image: Lucasfilm)

