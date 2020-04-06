Original Hamilton Cast Makes 9-Year-Old Fan’s Day (and Ours) With Surprise Opening Number Performance

Hamilton is the musical that recently thrust many into a love of musical theatre, as well as history. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it broke records, continues to be a favorite among theatre fans, and is still the hottest ticket in town. So many who were looking forward to performances during this time are now at a loss because their theatre-going experience was postponed. Luckily, John Krasinski and his new YouTube show, Some Good News, came in to save the day.

Also featuring discussion of sports apparel companies getting involved in making masks for healthcare providers and Robert De Niro, as a weatherman, doing nothing but saying the weather looks “pretty good, the bulk of the episode focuses on Aubrey, a 9-year-old girl who loves Hamilton and didn’t get to go because of Coronavirus.

Krasinski offers to pay for her ticket to New York to see the show when all of this is over, and introduces her to Emily Blunt (his wife), since Aubrey and her family watched Mary Poppins Returns (which Blunt stars in) because she couldn’t go to Hamilton. My favorite bit, in the beginning, is her insulting Krasinski’s career while also saying that Lin-Manuel Miranda was “kind of” in Hamilton.

At about 10:30, though, Miranda himself shows up to chat with Aubrey, Blunt, and Krasinski, bringing with him a surprise: the entire original cast of Hamilton on Broadway. I saw Jonathan Groff and screamed.

The cast joined in to sing Aubrey the opening number of the hit musical, a song which she claimed was her favorite from the production, and it was just nice to see everyone joining in together to do this for this little girl. I PROMISE I AM NOT CRYING OVER HAMILTON AGAIN. (I totally am.)

Aubrey looking John Krasinski in the face and saying she only knew The Office from memes, though? Iconic. The whole thing was a nice gesture and a beautiful look at what celebrities can do to make people feel better. Krasinski is doing a great job with Some Great News, and I can’t wait to see what the next episode holds for us.

