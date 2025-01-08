One man uses his wife’s friend to buy him his food and is mad he has to…sell two of his THREE gaming consoles?

Oh this man deserves no happiness. A new AITA post shared a living situation that will make you want to tear your hair out. Mainly because this man really has the audacity!

In the post, the person wrote that they were living with their friend and her husband. They clarified that when they began living in the shared home, the husband was not there but he recently moved back in. Each of them help with bills but when it comes to food, it is complicated. The poster stated that they do not know how to apply for food stamps themselves and their friend’s husband refuses to do it.

He doesn’t want to go to the food bank and he doesn’t help out with getting food that he wants. So the poster decided to use their entire paycheck to go get food for the house and their pets. But it wasn’t enough for him, he was furious that they did not buy meat. The poster clarified that they are vegetarian but have no problem with meat, the issue was that it was too expensive and they wanted to use the money to get more practical food items.

Then the most frustrating moment of all happened: They revealed that this man had THREE gaming consoles and was furious he had to sell two of them to afford food and it still “wasn’t enough.” What kind of food are you BUYING?! Most of the comments were telling the poster to get out of this situation, as they already came from a toxic family situation. But what really is frustrating is this man’s lack of awareness.

The fact that this man had food on this table but wasn’t satisfied is frustrating enough. Add in the gaming consoles and this is just the worst.

You don’t get to have multiple gaming consoles and complain

It truly baffles the mind that this man felt like he had a leg to stand on in this situation. The poster was feeding the home out of the goodness of their heart. So for him to be angry that he had to sell two of his gaming consoles and it still wasn’t enough for him to get the food that HE wanted. That’s what is really upsetting about this.

He went and got money and did not seemingly buy food for the house. Just what he wanted to have. And if he really cared about his wife and her friend, he’d use the money to get something for everyone but he was just being selfish with his money.

Knowing they split the bills, if I was the poster, I’d simply buy food for myself from now on and not worry otherwise. If that’s a problem, this man can sell his THIRD gaming console. Because let’s be honest, that’s probably the one that would have made him a lot of money. What do you mean two gaming consoles were not enough to get the meat you want? Are you buying like Kobe beef or something?!

