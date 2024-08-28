Netflix released their haunting new true crime show just in time for the long weekend

Labor Day weekend is almost here, and it’s supposed to be incredibly hot and humid for most of us across the United States. Luckily, Netflix released an engrossing new true crime series called Worst Ex Ever just in time for us to binge watch while we hide out in the AC.

Recommended Videos

Worst Ex Ever is the latest brainchild of Blumhouse, and it’s intended to be a followup to their super-popular Netflix series Worst Roommate Ever, forming a franchise. The official show description states, “The new format–built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner–brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit. Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments, ‘Worst Ex Ever’ reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships.”

Season 1 consists of just four episodes, and they’re all available to stream on Netflix on August 28, 2024.

Episode 1 is shocking in more ways than one

Before you start watching Worst Ex Ever, be aware that the show contains graphic descriptions of domestic violence, stalking, and other forms of mental and physical abuse. As with all true crime shows, we’re reminded while watching that the truth is often scarier than fiction. So buckle up and expect to see some of the worst elements of human nature play out on screen.

Episode 1 opens on a terrifying scene late at night in Oregon. A woman has received a call from her friend, bartender Justine Siemens, who was pleading for help. She arrived at Siemens’ home to find her beaten within an inch of her life, bound, and gagged, with a noose around her neck. The man responsible for stalking, kidnapping, and gravely injuring Siemens is Benjamin Foster, who fled the scene and kicked off a statewide manhunt that ended in a double murder and a suicide.

The episode goes on to explore how Foster had a history of abusing women for at least a decade, including five felony assault and battery charges in Nevada in 2019. Two other women, Amber and Jaimee, both came forward to tell their stories, and it’s incredibly frustrating to hear how police consistently failed them when they tried to bring Foster to justice. This is a common theme throughout Worst Ex Ever, and in a few cases, the victims were actually arrested instead of the violent man who attacked them.

A voyeuristic thrill with an important message

Let’s face it: We watch true crime for the thrill of it all. It’s a safe way to experience dangerous things, and Worst Ex Ever is the perfect example of how we can enjoy watching a show while also hating that it happened to someone. It allows viewers to watch the monsters safely through glass, but we can never forget that these events were entirely real for the victims who lived through it. Justine Siemens, for instance, lives with a traumatic brain injury and had to learn how to walk again.

So while Worst Ex Ever is an engrossing binge, it’s also an important reminder that an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. A show like this one could potentially save lives by shining light on the everyday violence in our world, instead of covering it up and inadvertently protecting abusers.

All four episodes of Worst Ex Ever are currently streaming on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy