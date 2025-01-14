Natalia Grace’s story is finally coming to a close

Fans were shocked by the story in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. Now, the final chapter is coming and fans hope for resolution for the young woman who has had two horrifying adoption stories.

Natalia Grace was adopted by the Barnett family after she was born in the Ukraine. She has dwarfism and needs special care. The Barnett family ended up accusing her of being secretly older than they thought she was, like the plot of The Orphan. It led to the Barnett family abandoning her in an apartment by herself and forcing her, as a child, to take care of herself.

In the second season of the show, we learned more about Natalia Grace’s new adoptive family, the Mans. They are decidedly not a great fit. Her adoptive father goes by the name “Bishop” because he gave it to himself and she now believes he is a prophet and a miracle worker. Bishop uses Natalia Grace’s disability money to fund his life though and leaves her with the bills.

What we are going to see in The Final Chapter is Natalia Grace’s healing journey from the Mans family and her getting help from the DePauls, a family of little people who attempted to adopt Natalia Grace before. There is a lot of trauma that Natalia Grace has had to go through and watching each season of the show has been hard to watch. Now, this is hopefully going to be the last time she has to go something worthy of another season.

This doesn’t feel like it is going to be a happy ending. We saw what happened at the end of the last season with Natalia Grace and her new adoptive family. But hopefully this young woman can find some kind of happiness away from those who continue to try to hurt her.

