‘Midsomer Murders’ season 25 release window, cast, plot, and more

You would think that after watching the inhabitants of the fictional Midsomer county being brutally murdered for 24 seasons, I’d be sick of it. I’m not, however—honestly, I love this nutty, cozy British detective drama (so much so I’ve just bought tickets to see the first-ever episode of Midsomer Murders played on stage, too).

As such, you can imagine how pleased I was when DCI John Barnaby himself confirmed that Midsomer Murders season 25 was on the way. Though details on the new season are still relatively sparse, you can rest assured that there’s more to come!

Here’s everything we know about Midsomer Murders season 25 so far.

Midsomer Murders season 25 release window

Earlier this year, Neil Dudgeon, who has played DCI John Barnaby on the show since season 14, confirmed during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that filming on Midsomer Murders season 25 would commence in March 2025. Season 24 similarly started filming in March 2023, and the first episode aired in the U.S. on Acorn TV in December of that year, so we’d expect season 25 to follow a similar schedule, with new episodes airing at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026 at the latest.

The U.K. has had to wait much longer to watch Midsomer Murders’ latest episodes via ITVX, so it’s impossible to say when season 25 will air for British viewers.

Midsomer Murders season 25 cast

Neil Dudgeon’s return as DCI John Barnaby is a given. There has been no mention of major cast changes, either (the Detective Sergeants tend to move on after a few seasons), so we’d expect everyone close to Barnaby in season 24 to return for season 25 as well, including Fiona Dolman as John’s wife, Sarah Barnaby, Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, and Annette Badland as pathologist Fleur Perkins. A slew of familiar faces will undoubtedly join the party as well—well, familiar to those of you with a BritBox and Acorn TV subscription, at least.

Midsomer Murders season 25 plot

So far, all we know is that Midsomer Murders season 25 will produce four episodes. As is the tradition, each episode will follow a different murder case in a quaint village with a dark and seedy underbelly. How will the victims die next? By pitchfork? Cider drowning? Hunted by a pack of revenge-seeking villagers? The possibilities are endless. We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.

