McDonald’s is doing a Friends collab, but you probably won’t get any of the toys

McDonald’s Friends adult Happy Meal is earning rave reviews, but the chances of you snagging a figurine of your favorite character are little to none.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic ’90s television show Friends. To celebrate, Friends partnered up with McDonald’s to release an adult Happy Meal featuring collectable figurines of the six main characters. The catch? It’s only available in one region.

Where is the McDonald’s ‘Friends’ adult Happy Meal being released?

Currently, the McDonald’s x Friends adult Happy Meal (also known as the Friends Box) is only available in Spain. For those who are lucky enough to live in the region, they can get their hands on the Happy Meal for €9.50 (approximately $10.40).

The Happy Meal comes with a custom Friends box, with an artwork of the show on one side and a range of food options listed on the other. The Happy Meal can include a Big Mac, a Quarter Pounder, a McChicken, a McRoyal Deluxe, or CBO. Additionally, the bundle contains a special sauce inspired by Monica’s amazing cooking skills. A closer look reveals this to be Monica’s Marinara, which was featured on the show.

There are six figurines for fans to collect: Rachel, Monica, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey. To collect them all, you will need to purchase at least six adult Happy Meals.

The Happy Meal was released on October 10 and will only be around for a limited time.

Will the McDonald’s ‘Friends’ adult Happy Meal be released in other countries?

As of this writing, there is no update on whether the Friends Box will be released in McDonald’s branches outside of Spain. However, with the enthusiastic response from fans online, many are hoping the collaboration will expand to different countries.

Instagram account @snackolator, which posts about the latest new snacks, food, and candy, shared a photo of the Happy Meal to their account. In the caption, they wrote, “This is one of those ‘adult Happy Meal’ ideas that has to come to the states… right?”

Many in the comment section agreed. One user wrote, “It should’ve been in the U.S. first.” Others left comments of similar nature, stating they would rush to their nearest McDonald’s if it was available in the country.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it will reach American shores soon!

