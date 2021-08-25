Mark Hamill Holding Grogu Is All the Joy We Need Today

The episode “Making the Finale” of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has given fans an inside look at Mark Hamill returning to the role of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale, “The Rescue.” A season of Grogu and Din Djarin connecting with each other on their quest to return Grogu to his former way of life, it ended up with a twist that none of us saw coming: Luke Skywalker taking Grogu to train with him.

What is even more emotional is that Mark Hamill was there, on set, playing Luke Skywalker once again and bringing our favorite Jedi to life. The episode, which culminated in Luke taking Grogu away from Din, gave us a de-aged Mark Hamill appearing and, for the most part, we all lost our collective minds over having Luke back onscreen. But it wasn’t just an audience thing, either. The creatives behind the show also seemed to geek out about having Hamill on set.

Seeing Peyton Reed getting so excited that they’re bringing “the guy” back in regards to Luke is absolutely incredible to watch. The entire cast and crew referred to him as Plo Koon, Dave Filoni’s favorite Jedi from the prequels and a little tease so that Luke’s appearance wouldn’t get leaked, and it’s clear that everyone there wanted this secret to be kept.

While the new episode of Disney Gallery gave us a look into the technology used to bring Luke Skywalker back to life, we also saw a bit into Favreau, Filoni, and Reed as fans of the Star Wars franchise. “We get into this because we’re fans,” Favreau says in the episode, and I think that’s why The Mandalorian, and in particular the finale, is so emotional to me.

When they went to Hamill to try to get him on board, they brought what would end up being Luke’s costume, as well as Grogu himself. And it’s weirdly emotional seeing Hamill in his backyard holding Grogu and talking about how he wanted to meet “the child” after watching the show.

Favreau and Filoni also point out that Luke’s appearance is the first time in The Mandalorian that we hear the score from the original trilogy. So basically, this episode is just about how much we all love Luke Skywalker and how emotional seeing him makes us. Pair that with Mark Hamill gushing over Grogu, and we’re all now emotional messes. Thanks, Star Wars!

It makes sense to get emotional about the finale, though. We spent a season with this father/son dynamic between Din and Grogu, only to watch as Grogu went on with his life and training with a character we all know and love? Who wouldn’t be emotional about that?

Mark Hamill, to his credit, has been very quiet about his involvement with The Mandalorian, so it was exciting to see just how involved he was!

And, of course, Twitter loved seeing Mark Hamill and Grogu together.

Is it emotional seeing Mark Hamill back as Luke and hearing everyone talk about Luke Skywalker coming back to The Mandalorian? Yes, absolutely, and seeing Mark Hamill hold Grogu in his backyard is probably going to make me cry for the next few weeks.

