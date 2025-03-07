Marjorie Taylor Greene’s wild ‘money laundering scheme’ post denounces…. the climate crisis?

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again swelled in her trademark stink of grand conspiracy, this time declaring on social media that, despite broad scientific consensus, “The ‘Climate Crisis’ has always been one big money laundering scam. The real climate crisis is climate engineering.”

Greene’s latest assertion lands in the scorched landscape of her previous climate claims—from calling global warming “healthy” for the planet to insisting hurricanes are government-engineered weapons targeting Republicans. Yes, you’ve read this correctly. We’ve watched this tin-foil artist be allowed to make declaring environmental emergencies as elaborate scams her bread and butter, a turnback technique she’s perfected through years of mostly unchecked practice and purposeful disconnection from reality we are all supposed to be sharing.

But what’s infuriating about this particular conspiracy isn’t just its audacity—that’s expected—it’s the hypocritical doublespeak behind it. While publicly putting down climate initiatives as money laundering schemes, Greene simultaneously celebrates clean energy projects in her own district, funded by the very legislation she opposed. How exactly does this work? Do as I say, not as I do?

“We’re excited to have jobs,” Greene told POLITICO in 2023 regarding the $2.5 billion solar manufacturing expansion in her district made possible by the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. The cognitive dissonance—and her apparent ability to have it both ways, as it were—would almost be impressive if it weren’t so dangerous.

If you’ve been paying attention, there’s a pattern. In 2022, Greene, without any proof whatsoever, associated Ukraine aid with a “money laundering scheme,” claiming nonprofits were being funded by “friends and families” of elected officials. (The thing isn’t that it could be possible; it’s that she never, ever, ever has any proof.) Now, she’s repurposed her “believe me, bro” language for climate finance despite evidence that actual money laundering is more commonly tied to environmental crimes than climate solutions.

According to a report by the Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency Coalition, illegal proceeds from environmental crimes like illegal logging and mining amount to $281 billion annually. The U.S. has become “the perfect playground for criminals looking to stash the illicit proceeds of environmental crimes,” with critical gaps in anti-money laundering systems being exploited. These Google-able facts seem to escape Greene’s notice as she builds her house of conspiratorial cards.

Meanwhile, Greene’s weather control fixation has only intensified to levels that would be comical if they weren’t influencing public policy. After Hurricane Helene devastated parts of her state in 2024, she insisted that “they”—an ominous but unidentified cabal she has no proof exists—could “control the weather.” When pressed on who “they” might be, Greene covered her ears and yelled louder, pointing to weather modification project reports from NOAA as if she’d uncovered a government plot rather than basic scientific research that could be found with a Google search.

Experts, who MTG is telling you are in cahoots with the cabals, immediately debunked these claims. Hugh Willoughby of Florida International University, who previously headed NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, stated flatly that hurricane modification is not possible: “The energy involved in atmospheric dynamics is primarily low-grade heat energy, but the amount of it is immense in terms of human scales.”

Her theories have now inspired legislation across multiple states. Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and Arizona, all red states, have all advanced bills to ban “weather modification”—a response to conspiracy theories rather than scientific reality or common sense. I watch in dismay as actual governance is replaced by reactionary policies based on fantasy.

What makes all this treacherous isn’t just the misinformation but Greene’s influence over those who trust her judgment and her willingness to repeat the foolishness repeatedly without a lick of self-respect. Each wild claim, whether about Jewish space lasers or spooky climate money laundering schemes, erodes public trust in institutions. Her entire job is to make sure people believe the government. How does this work if she throws water on everything coming out of it, without any basis in fact, while being in the government?

