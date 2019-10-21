Things We Saw Today: Magic: The Gathering Pro Lee Shi Tian Draws Attention to Hong Kong Protests

Kotaku shared that this weekend, at Magic: The Gathering‘s Mythic Championship, pro player Lee Shi Tian used his moment in the spotlight to draw attention to the protests for Democracy going on in his home of Hong Kong. Tian entered the tournament stage wearing a red scarf over his face, which is what protesters in Hong Kong wear masks to protect their identity from government surveillance and limit any damage from tear gas.

Tan played a red deck (that lived up to its color wheel of being agro) up against a lot of control/strategy based decks. Apparently, the deck type is so oppressive that Kotaku says people think one of its key cards, Field of the Dead, will be banned.

Tian explained while being interviewed, “Life has been very tough in my hometown in Hong Kong” and “It feels so good to play as a free man!”

(via Kotaku, image: Screenshot)

It’s Monday, I hope you all made it safely through this mess.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com