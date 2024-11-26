‘MAGA idiots really need to go touch grass’: Conservatives lose their minds over Brie Larson’s pixie haircut

Brie Larson cut her hair for an upcoming role, and, like clockwork, all the conservatives on X began to melt down over it.

Larson recently debuted her new look on Instagram, revealing she traded her blonde locks for a close-cropped brunette hairdo. In the caption, she wrote, “Elektra is here.” The caption is a reference to her upcoming West End debut in the Sophocles play Elektra. Larson is absolutely rocking the new haircut, with her Instagram followers complimenting the stunning new look.

Given that it’s 2024, one would think a woman debuting a short haircut, whether for a movie role or personal preference, wouldn’t be a big deal. Men can have long hair without facing accusations that it’s not “masculine” and speculation on their sexuality, so we should’ve reached this same acceptance of women’s hair regardless of length. On top of that, there are simply much more important things in the world to worry about than someone else’s hair length. Even so, conservatives repeatedly refuse to just leave women with short hair alone. Last year, they became enraged that Miss France’s winner had a pixie cut. Now, another woman’s pixie cut has them spiraling again.

Conservatives have unhinged reactions to Brie Larson’s haircuts

Even though Larson noted in her caption that her new hairdo was for an upcoming role, conservatives somehow convinced themselves it meant she was transitioning. Conservatives, especially conservative men, have a tendency to hyperinflate their importance in women’s eyes and, thus, believe a woman can’t cut her hair for personal reasons. Instead, they believe a woman’s haircut is a direct message to them that the woman is either a lesbian, feminist, or transgender. As a result, Larson’s simple haircut sparked a torrent of transphobic hatred and misogyny as conservatives threw temper tantrums on social media.

On a post about Larson’s haircut from Pop Crave, numerous unhinged comments flowed in, predominantly from male users. User @kangminjlee whined, “Why do feminists and lesbians always have their hair like this,” while @lizziesjuul ridiculously demanded that she “undebut” her haircut. Another ridiculous comment came from TV personality Miny Robinson, who claimed Larson told her barber, “I want everyone to know I didn’t vote for Trump.” The comments only grew more unhinged from there, as user @KrazIIvan_ called her an ableist slur, and @Thelightiscumn wrote, “Is she a man now?” Even more bizarrely, users began comparing her to Elliot Page, insisting that because their hairstyles are similar, Larson must also be transgender.

Transphobes were so unhinged with their Page comparisons that they began trending Page’s dead name as a bizarre attempt to critique Larson’s haircut. Conservatives left rational users speechless with their sheer stupidity and hatred, with some calling them out for their unhinged discourse and urging them to get lives so that they don’t feel as if their world is ending because a woman cuts her hair. One user wrote, “MAGA idiots really need to go touch grass.”

This is why Ellen Page is trending btw it’s Elliot Page he’s a trans man and clearly this is Brie Larson with her new haircut …MAGA idiots really need to go touch grass. pic.twitter.com/eNnL3y9mrg — X ?? (@realXanderXjork) November 26, 2024

brie larson got a haircut for her new role in the west end play ‘elektra’ and the transphobes on here are losing their damn minds https://t.co/9HsLH8N6NE — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 26, 2024

“Ellen Page” is trending. Why is “Ellen Page” trending? I’ll tell you, and y’all ain’t gonna believe it. Or maybe you will. I dunno.



It’s because… #BrieLarson debuted a new shorter haircut, and the #MAGAHiveMind bigots thinks she’s transitioning into a man. pic.twitter.com/PfZhjHbMDz — Turn Tennessee Blue #STANDWITHUKRAINE ?? (@TurnTNBlue) November 26, 2024

MAGA folk are all up in arms over Brie Larson's new hairstyle. They're calling it "woke". ?‍♂️ And they even got 'Ellen Page' trending!



The Pixie Cut hairstyle was popularized in the 50's, thanks to the gorgeous Audrey Hepburn. It's been a thing ever since. pic.twitter.com/AXQznMQVVK — Paul David (@Dadinator_) November 26, 2024

The discourse on Larson’s hair is extremely bizarre and tiring. The argument that haircuts correspond to sexuality or gender identity is ridiculous and dangerous, especially since, as mentioned above, this bizarre argument is typically solely applied to women. Women cut their hair for many reasons, including personal preference or because they’re required to have short hair for their profession. It’s disgusting that conservatives are so desperate to harass and attack members of the LGBTQ+ community that they have to police women’s haircuts in misguided attempts to identify one’s sexuality.

Perhaps even more ridiculous than speculating on someone’s sexuality or gender identity because of their haircut is the argument that women cut their hair as a political statement or to make themselves “unattractive” to men. How inordinately narcissistic does one have to be to genuinely convince oneself that every single woman who cuts their hair does so specifically for them, to send some kind of message to them? Larson is an Academy Award-winning actress, making it beyond laughable that a bunch of incels and internet trolls really think she styles her hair with them in mind and is going to care that they don’t like it.

