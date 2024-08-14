‘Lorcana Shimmering Skies’ Release Date Confirmed

Fans of Disney’s hit TCG Disney Lorcana will be pleased to know that the Shimmering Skies expansion pack will be available for wide release soon.

From Magic the Gathering to Pokemon, there are tons of trading card games out there, which makes it very easy to lose track of all of them. Disney’s Lorcana card game was first announced all the way back in September 2022 and borrows heavily from Magic the Gathering mechanics and rules. The game features classic Disney characters from various properties, like Mickey Mouse, Elsa and Anna, Simba, Aladdin, Mulan, Cinderella, Maleficent, and many more. Lorcana is the name of the magical realm that the game exists within, and players are called Illumineers, who can summon various Disney characters (glimmers) to take part in epic battles.

According to the official website, the upcoming expansion pack Lorcana Shimmering Skies is set to release in major retailers on August 23, 2024. The expansion pack had a limited release on August 9 in a few game and hobby stores, but will be available to purchase everywhere later on in the month.

This new expansion pack is set to feature a whopping 204 new cards, along with unique designs for special cards like the full-art Enchanted set. For the longest time, it seemed like Disney had all but forgotten about Wreck-It Ralph, but now Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz are making a comeback as cards within the expansion set. And we gotta tell ya, these cards look pretty dang sweet!

As reported by CBR, Shimmering Skies also comes with a handful of very useful abilities and effects. Amethyst cards get effects like being able to draw extra cards, while Ruby cards are able to give huge boosts to attributes like Willpower or Strength to overpower opponents with ease.

You can find Shimmering Skies starter and booster packs at retailers like Best Buy and Gamestop. Starting August 23, you’ll be able to find them at most online retailers such as Amazon, which currently has preorders open.

