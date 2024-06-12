Lily Gaddis in one of her TikTok posts
A Complete Breakdown of the Lilly Gaddis TikTok Controversy

Evan Tiwari
Published: Jun 12, 2024 04:13 pm

The TikTok “tradwife” gimmick has officially gone too far, with one of the creators recently getting embroiled in controversy after unapologetically using a the n-word.

Content warning: This article recounts offensive remarks towards people of color and immigrants.

Lilly Gaddis, who has been posting “tradwife” content under the username Lliddis for her 45.1K followers on TikTok, recently went on a tirade on the app about the notion of “gold diggers.” In the same rant, she called out men for not being providers for their wives and then uttered the words she should have immediately regretted: “Everyone I know that is married right now is married to broke-a** n*****.” Gaddis went on, speaking about “dumb w*****” and cursing out immigrants “fresh off the boat looking for a green card.”

The clip went viral on both TikTok and X/Twitter, where, like with any internet debate or event, two groups were formed. People with their morality and values still intact called her out and demanded an apology, while voices from the far right flew to the defense of the indefensible. Following the online ruckus, Gaddis posted a fake “apology,” doubling down on what she said, frankly making matters worse. Here’s what she said in that clip:

So a recent video of mine seems to have upset members of a certain community. All the backlash has really made me do a deep dive, do a soul search, and after all that I still couldn’t find a care.

Gaddis’ actions resulted in her getting relieved from her job at Rophe of the Carolinas, a health and human services provider. They took prompt action on the matter and have distanced themselves from their former employee while seeking an apology for her social media activity.

Since the incident, Gaddis’ TikTok account has been taken down, but her X account continues to gain traction, with multiple right-wing outlets and personalties like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos amplifying her awful remarks. Historically speaking, such incidents have frequently ended in such personalities becoming right-wing voices on the back of strong social media support from the worst people on the internet. It seems Gaddis will feel right at home among them.

