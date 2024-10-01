Like clockwork, here come the angry men review bombing ‘Agatha All Along’

I really do wish these guys were a bit more exciting. Instead, every time a show comes out that has women in it, they take to review bombing it. At this point, I just find people who do this boring and predictable anymore.

Fans began realizing that the gradient of reviews for Agatha All Along were split between 10/10 on IMDb and then a resounding 1/10 having the most votes on the scale. Roughly 36% of votes gave the show a 10/10 with around 18% of votes being a 1/10 for the series. Out of the 2.7k 1/10 ratings on the site, only 11 of them had actual reviews attached. One called the pilot a knock-off Twin Peaks when the show was…simply referencing any detective show. So….

These kind of coordinated attacks don’t do anything. The only time their hatred of a show got it canceled was with The Acolyte and that had nothing to do with them review-bombing the show and everything to do with the toxicity surrounding the fanbase thanks to certain “fans.” I think to them, they think this sends a message. Buddy, 5.6k reviews gave it a 10/10 so…it isn’t doing what you think it does.

After a while, this has to get boring, right? Like, you wake up every day and think to yourself “Let me just hate on everything that is coming out” your life has to suck, right? How is that a fun way to spend your time and energy? Nearly 3,000 reviews 1 star ratings on a show that you just simply don’t have to watch if you’re not into it!

The biggest issue with review-bombing is that these people are making their own nonsense everyone else’s issue. You don’t have to like everything but making your personality all about trashing it? Pathetic honestly.

Stop making your hatred everyone else’s problem

Look, I try to look for the joy in things but there are movies and shows I don’t like. I said my peace on them when they came out and moved on. Did you see me going online and encouraging people to review bomb the thing? No. Because it was my issue. Not the rest of the internet’s.

That’s the real crux of the problem. These YouTube talking heads who want to hate on things are encouraging others to trash the show and those who like it. Why? Because…someone found joy in something you didn’t? It’s foolish and honestly upsetting that that is the new norm when a series comes out.

Agatha All Along getting review bombed was, unfortunately, only a matter of time with how these YouTubers talk about the series. Luckily, it is limited to IMDb and it does still seem like the praise for the show is heavily outweighing any of the naysayers pushing back against it.

But the next time your gut reaction is to review-bomb a show, maybe don’t. Maybe think of doing anything else with your time because that might be more beneficial for you, society, and the well-being of others. Plus, it is boring of you.

