13 perfect LEGO ‘Super Mario’ minifigures

These Mario minifigures are perfect for the party. More perfect than the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. More perfect than the cut of the Hope Diamond. They are peerless, flawless, and without equal. Just as Mario is the greatest plumber of all time, his LEGO minifigures are equally legendary.

(LEGO)

Marvel at the perfection of Super Mario Character Packs – Series 6. It’s the ultimate squad. We’ve got my boy Bramble up top. What a legend. Two cat Goombas below—they might be felines, but they’re both the GOAT. Then we got my homie Spike with the Spike ball. Ice Bro—he’s chill. We’ve got a whole adorable family of squids. Sumo bro. A relaxed Toad. Let’s not forget Bird0, a transgender icon. Seriously. Check the internet.

(LEGO)

Uh oh. This party just got crazier. We’ve got this little ice penguin on the left rolling through DEEP with all his friends. We’ve got the whole insect crew, a ladybug with angel wings and a bee. We’ve got a really angry cube, nobody I’d rather have on my team in a fight. We’ve got a dude that’s so chill he’s literally a block of ice. We’ve got a party animal wind up Koopa. And some peeps I can’t even describe, they defy both gender and genre. Super Mario Character Packs – Series 4 is legendary.

(LEGO)

I want to see this group on the Super Mario Bachelorette series. Look at all these cuties. We’ve got a toaster-looking dude with an umbrella hat. So drippy. Then we’ve got a really happy lightning bolt microwave guy. We’ve got a stoic bid. A cheesin’ bullet bill. We’ve got a purple guy who wants all the smoke. And we’ve got a really shy square cutie who looks like he just woke up. And Goomba with the grill? Super Mario Character Packs – Series 3 will sweep us off our feet.

(LEGO)

Just when I thought the squads couldn’t get any more legendary, I was proven wrong. We’ve got life of the party Shy Guy (don’t let his name fool you, he’s crazy). Then we’ve got an angel fish with a lethal face card. We’ve got a suspicious Goomba in the back (he’s just looking out for you). We got frowny Thwomp (he’s a sweetie). Lil’ Crab on the bottom left is a champ. And we’ve got a square skull guy from hell. Super Mario Character Packs – Series 2 does not disappoint.

(LEGO)

There have been some absolutely legendary squads so far, but sometimes you get a minifigure that’s so chill that he can roll on his own and still bring a vibe. Ice Bro is just That Guy. Peep his little frozen fist ready to give you the coldest fist bump in the Mushroom Kingdom. Wherever he goes he brings a little tree with him too, because he cares about the environment.

(LEGO)

Sumo Bro. The Grillmaster. If this guy is a real sumo, then you know he’s gotta eat. He brings the grill with him wherever he goes, ready to chef up some goods for any Mushroom Kingdom function. What’s behind that Mona Lisa frown of his? Nothing but dedication to the art of the perfect sear. He can grill anything. Burgers. Dogs. And mushrooms (don’t tell the Goombas or the Toads though).

(LEGO)

This party is going to be BIBLICAL. I’m talking DAYS long. How do I know? Because the Super Mario Character Packs – Series 5 squad showed up. We’ve got the rare Red Yoshi gracing us with his presence. We got this propellor head bird in the back looking lost in the sauce but found in the flavor. We’ve got hype beast Toad on the far right with the positive energy. We’ve got this demon-looking rabbit guy whose name I don’t know but whose vibe checks out. And who’s that? BLUE SHY GUY!? I haven’t seen him since college! Oh, I got STORIES about this guy!

(LEGO)

The enigmatic Bramball has decided to grace us with their presence. We should feel blessed. Wherever Bramball goes, they bring the décor with them. Who doesn’t like being in a room full of plants? It’s good for the soul. Bramball mixes sweet and spicy with their cute flowers and spiky vines.

(LEGO)

Super Mario Adventures Pack has got Peach in it. She’s the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom and one of the most sought-after people in all the land. Bowser and Mario are both OBSESSED. She’s brat. What else is there to say? By her side is Latiku with a fish hook (helpful for recovering fallen Karts) and … a Toad in jail? He must have done something really bad.

(LEGO)

Spike. What a guy. Don’t let his sweet face fool you, he’s one of Bowser’s crew, a minion to the core. Like everyone else in the Mushroom Kingdom, he’s also obsessed with Peach. Mario has raided this little man’s fortress to rescue the Princess in nearly every game.

(LEGO)

Super Mario Adventures Pack includes the world-famous plumber himself. The man. The myth. The Mario. And he’s even got his bestie Yoshi by his side! The pair are ready to stomp on that poor Goomba, unless Bowser Jr. decides to do something about it.

(LEGO)

Mario might be the most famous of the Mario Bros, but everybody knows that Luigi is secretly the superior of the two. The Super Mario Adventures Pack with Luigi has Luigi equipped with a lantern for haunted mansion exploration (this pink Yoshi doesn’t look like he’s gonna be much help). That wizard Koopa above might try to spoil the party by siccing Luigi’s ultimate foes on him: boos.

(LEGO)

WHAT ARE THOSE?! They never told me that Goomba had shoes! Or rather, shoe, singular. Goomba’s Shoe has got to be at least a size 45, considering that Mario can fit inside it up to the waist. Can I cop one at DSW? Or did Goomba get them custom?

