Cookware from Pokémon's Le Creuset collab on a red, white, and yellow background
(Le Creuset / Pokémon / Illustration by The Mary Sue)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Pokémon’s Newest Collab Is for Grown-Ups

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 03:44 pm

Finally, a collab that won’t make you feel guilty or weird for being a geeky adult: Pokémon has teamed up with Le Creuset for a line of cookware—yes, cookware—that even your mom would appreciate.

Recommended Videos

You may have heard of Le Creuset, the French-Belgian company that specializes in colorful, high-end ceramic and cast iron cookware, bakeware, and accessories. You’ve almost definitely seen one of Le Creuset’s iconic cast iron pots in a department store or your mom’s kitchen. Other brands may offer affordable, high-quality dupes, but those brands also don’t have Pokémon-themed cookware.

Le Creuset’s Pokémon Collection will be released in two drops, starting in July. The first drop includes Le Creuset’s famous cast iron cocottes in multiple designs, including a yellow one with Pikachu’s signature lightning-bolt tail printed on the side. There’s also a tea kettle, colorful stacking mugs and plates featuring the classic starter Pokémon along with Pikachu and Snorlax, and serving dishes that resemble Pokéballs. Prices range from ￥11,000 (about $70 USD) for the serving dishes to ￥39,600 (about $250 USD) for the yellow cocotte and ￥47,300 (about $300 USD) for the large black pot.

Promo for Pokémon's Le Creuset collab featuring various cookware and bakeware
(Le Creuset / Pokémon)

As of now, the Pokémon x Le Creuset collab will only be available in Japan, South Africa, and other regions in Asia and Oceania. Pre-orders can be placed at local Le Creuset stores and online at the official store between July 5 and July 10. The first drop will be released on July 17, with the second drop planned for November.

Unfortunately, Pokémon hasn’t announced whether the collab will eventually be sold in North America, but if you have friends or family in the above regions, now might be a good time to reach out and say hello.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Let’s Talk About the Meaning of ATEEZ’s ‘Empty Box’ Lyrics
ATEEZ world tour 2024
ATEEZ world tour 2024
ATEEZ world tour 2024
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Let’s Talk About the Meaning of ATEEZ’s ‘Empty Box’ Lyrics
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Rumor Control: Is the IRS Sending Out More Stimulus Checks?
A US Treasury check laying on a laptop keyboard
A US Treasury check laying on a laptop keyboard
A US Treasury check laying on a laptop keyboard
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Rumor Control: Is the IRS Sending Out More Stimulus Checks?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Why Is Glen Powell Scaring Everyone With a Cannibal Urban Legend?!
Glen Powell in 'Hit Man'
Glen Powell in 'Hit Man'
Glen Powell in 'Hit Man'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Why Is Glen Powell Scaring Everyone With a Cannibal Urban Legend?!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is Jin Back From fhe Military? Welcome Home, Our Astronaut
BTS Jin's solo, Astronaut
BTS Jin's solo, Astronaut
BTS Jin's solo, Astronaut
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Is Jin Back From fhe Military? Welcome Home, Our Astronaut
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Atsu and Braxophone Have the Genshin Impact Community in Turmoil
L-R: AsianGuyStream, Braxophone
L-R: AsianGuyStream, Braxophone
L-R: AsianGuyStream, Braxophone
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s Why Atsu and Braxophone Have the Genshin Impact Community in Turmoil
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Let’s Talk About the Meaning of ATEEZ’s ‘Empty Box’ Lyrics
ATEEZ world tour 2024
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Let’s Talk About the Meaning of ATEEZ’s ‘Empty Box’ Lyrics
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Rumor Control: Is the IRS Sending Out More Stimulus Checks?
A US Treasury check laying on a laptop keyboard
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Rumor Control: Is the IRS Sending Out More Stimulus Checks?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Why Is Glen Powell Scaring Everyone With a Cannibal Urban Legend?!
Glen Powell in 'Hit Man'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Why Is Glen Powell Scaring Everyone With a Cannibal Urban Legend?!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is Jin Back From fhe Military? Welcome Home, Our Astronaut
BTS Jin's solo, Astronaut
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Is Jin Back From fhe Military? Welcome Home, Our Astronaut
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Atsu and Braxophone Have the Genshin Impact Community in Turmoil
L-R: AsianGuyStream, Braxophone
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s Why Atsu and Braxophone Have the Genshin Impact Community in Turmoil
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 11, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.