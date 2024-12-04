Kid Loki actor Jack Veal says he’s homeless and dealing with abuse

Some worrying news has come out about a Marvel star. British actor Jack Veal, who played Kid Loki in the first season of the hit Disney+ show Loki, has said he’s now homeless because of an abusive situation.

Veal took to TikTok with a video titled, “Sleeping on the streets at 17, please share.” He then explained that he’d never spoken about his private life before, but felt like he had to at this point. “Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera,” he said.

He “didn’t have a very good upbringing” and he was struggling with mental health issues, in particular autism, ADHD, and possible bipolar and psychosis. Obviously, these are the sorts of problems a person needs help with—but there was no help forthcoming. “I can’t stay at my grandparents’ because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help,” Veal said. “Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate.”

Veal explained that he was “currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.” He took the phone camera around the trailer to show people what he was working with. It appeared to be a cold, unpleasant environment with little space. Veal also said there was no electricity and he was relying on power banks to charge his phone.

“I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids,” Veal told viewers. Luckily, the video was indeed shared far and wide, and now people do at least know about Veal’s horrible situation.

Not long after the original video, Veal uploaded a new one where he thanked fans for their support. While standing in a busy street, he said he was on his way to work and would be able to sleep at a friend’s house after that. “Being 17 and homeless with mental health is difficult, and so many of you are reaching out offering me a place to stay,” he said. “But the objective here is to get help from the people who are meant to provide it, social services. If I hop place to place, there’ll never be any stability in my life, and that’s what I need.”

He went on, “I’ve seen so many other comments of people who really relate to what I’m going through. That’s f***ed up, that’s not right. How many kids have to go through this until something has to change?”

In a video posted on December 3, Veal continued to reach out and ask for help sharing his story. “I’m putting pressure on social services but there’s no promises what’s gonna happen,” he said. “I’m appreciating all the support. Everything’s blowing up on Twitter.”

Hopefully, Veal will get the hope and support he needs, and so will all the other teenagers in the same situation.

