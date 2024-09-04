Katy Perry used a lot of words to say nothing about her decision to work with Dr. Luke

Katy Perry has finally spoken up about why she opted to work with disgraced producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) for her single “WOMAN’S WORLD” and her upcoming album, “143,” and the internet is not happy.

When Katy Perry announced her single “WOMAN’S WORLD” back in July, fans were initially happy for her much-anticipated return to the music industry. However, the good vibes didn’t last long; the internet soon discovered Dr. Luke had both helped produce and write the song.

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke for sexual assault and battery, sexual assault, gender violence, emotional abuse, and violation of California business practices. In her suit, she claimed that over the 10 years they spent working together, Dr. Luke repeatedly drugged and assaulted her, which ultimately led to her eating disorder. Though the long-running case, involving defamation countersuits from Dr. Luke, reached a settlement in 2023, the allegations continue to hang around Dr. Luke.

Because of that, many slammed Katy Perry for releasing a song about women’s empowerment while choosing to work with a man who has been publicly accused of being abusive to women. Now, months since the release of “WOMAN’S WORLD,” Katy Perry has spoken up about the backlash.

Katy Perry defends Dr. Luke collaboration in latest podcast appearance

On September 4, Katy Perry appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During her appearance, the singer was asked about her decision to work with Dr. Luke. It is important to note that she was asked about Dr. Luke after she spent a sizable chunk of the episode talking about how she overcame past relationships with narcissistic men who couldn’t handle her “in boss mode.”

An explanation seems like an inappropriate term to use, since she said a whole bunch of nothing about Dr. Luke. Instead of acknowledging the backlash she received and the allegations against the producer, Katy Perry talked about, well, herself.

While she acknowledged that her collaboration with Dr. Luke sparked “conversations,” she ultimately focused on how her upcoming album is about her life going through a metamorphosis. She did note that Dr. Luke is a producer who has witnessed her growth, and that was about all she offered in terms of justification for working with him again on this project, in her lengthy answer to a question specifically about that topic.

“Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations. And he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with, but the reality is it comes from me. The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis. He was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience. Like when I speak about woman’s world, I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman. Giving birth, creating life […] and feeling really grounded in that — that’s where I’m speaking from. I created all of this with several different collaborators, people I’ve collaborated with from the past, from ‘Teenage Dream’ era, all of that.” Katy Perry on the Call Her Daddy podcast

So, that’s what she had to say about it. Disappointing, but not surprising.

