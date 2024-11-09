Josh Stein’s governorship could empower victims across North Carolina

Josh Stein’s victory as governor brings North Carolina a leader with a proven record on victims’ rights. As Attorney General, he tackled the state’s massive backlog of over 15,000+ untested rape kits. Stein stands ready to drive transformative change, strengthen justice reforms statewide, and offer new hope for survivors.

Trigger warning: mentions of sexual assault, kidnapping, and murder

Clearing North Carolina’s backlog of more than 15,000 untested rape kits was no small feat; it took the combined efforts of countless organizations working together. The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative involved the Department of Justice, state and local law enforcement agencies, the State Crime Lab, forensic scientists, advocacy groups, policymakers reaching across the aisle, and healthcare professionals all pulling resources to tackle the backlog.

Each step required careful coordination, from collecting and processing evidence correctly to ensuring the sensitive handling of survivor cases. This immense task required not only extensive funding and logistical coordination but also a collective dedication to honoring survivors and re-establishing trust in the justice system. This monumental project stands as a testament to what collaborative action can achieve.

Decades later, over 100 suspects finally face justice

The recent arrest of Rickey Hall in Raleigh underscores the impact of North Carolina’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Hall, 59, is facing numerous charges, including 12 counts of first-degree rape and 10 counts of first-degree kidnapping. These crimes, and many more, occurred between 1995 and 2004. In one particularly harrowing 2003 case, Hall allegedly assaulted a woman outside a Raleigh Food Lion, using a knife to coerce her before attacking her.

Decades after incidents like Hall’s, evidence collected through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has enabled law enforcement to make arrests in cold cases like this. Hall’s criminal record stretches back to the 1980s, with previous convictions for rape, drug possession, and other offenses. This arrest highlights the initiative’s role in holding repeat offenders accountable.

With Josh Stein at the helm, as of April 2024, North Carolina has tested or is finalizing the testing of 11,841 rape kits as part of its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. As reported by The Charlotte Observer:

“From those kits, 5,075 samples have been entered in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) system, a computer database with DNA profiles from convicted offenders. CODIS has matched the samples to 2,702 hits in the database, and police have made 114 arrests based on these hits.”

North Carolina’s path forward

As a North Carolina resident who has followed this initiative closely, I am grateful for all Josh Stein and this initiative have accomplished. I watched the official press briefing from April 2024 with great pride as a resident of this state. Listening to Chief Estella Patterson of the Raleigh Police Department’s dedication and passion was particularly inspiring.

Attorney General Josh Stein announces a major update in the fight to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits. April 2024.

Moving forward, with Stein as North Carolina’s new Governor, I find it vital he expand in this ever-growing field. Forensic DNA Genealogy is in its infancy and growing at a massive rate. This investigative field is essential in creating a safe community. Offenders need to be terrified, knowing that no matter how much time has passed, they will be caught.

Our state has many cold cases that require investigating. The NamUs database by itself has 162 cases in North Carolina where human remains were found, and they remain unidentified. Nobody should be unidentified, yet we have cases that include children or are decades old. Additionally, we have cases involving sexual assault and murder where we can now collect DNA where it was previously impossible.

As a state, we need initiatives to boost the above situations and support victims. I would love to see legislation passed to support victims who survive these deplorable crimes. Resources like counseling, job support, and safe housing make all the difference. Additionally, creating scholarship funds for young adults who wish to pursue the forensics field would be incredible. Creating courses and avenues for those seeking investigative genetic genealogy degrees would be the first of their kind in our country.

Josh Stein’s victory transcends political lines

Although North Carolina leaned conservatively in the presidential election, Josh Stein’s win signals a clear interest in progressive policies regarding victims’ rights. For those who feel passionate about creating a more just society, Stein’s success stands as a victory that transcends political affiliation. With his history of prioritizing victims, Stein represents a governor who genuinely cares about the well-being of the residents of North Carolina.

