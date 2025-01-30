Joanna Gaines fans rave over her ‘sweet’ new children’s book

TV personality Joanna Gaines has opened up about writing her new children’s book, The World Needs the Wonder You See, which is now available to purchase. During an interview with People Magazine, the author and interior decorator noted that the book, illustrated by Julianna Swaney, is all about listening to children. She spoke about how she drew inspiration from her 6-year-old son, Crew, and how he is teaching her more than she is teaching him.

“There are so many things we think we’re teaching our kids but really if we stop to listen, they’re actually teaching us so much,” Gaines told the outlet. “And I think that’s this idea with these children’s books. It’s like, what are the kids teaching me right now in this season of life for me? What is Crew teaching me? And then how can I articulate that and bring that to life in a book?”

“I just asked him, ‘What do you see?’ And that was really what started this concept of the illustrations and the story that’s happening in the book,” she added. Gaines went on to say that her son, whom she shares with her husband, Chip Gaines, also teaches them to be present and really take in their surroundings.

“(What) I hope is that, gosh, we have that opportunity every single second of the day to be able to stop and look and be amazed,” the author and TV presenter said. “And I feel like the thing that’s grounded me the most of my life, is just that heart of gratitude for what’s around. Life can be all the things, but gratitude is truly what grounds us.”

“I feel like this book challenges me to always look for wonder,” she added, stating, “Once you taste wonder and you see it, I think then that gratitude flows out of thankfulness for all that is out there for us.”

Where to buy Joanna Gaines’ new book

Fans can purchase Joanna Gaines’ new children’s book, The World Needs the Wonder You See, on Amazon and other retailers.

Gaines took to her Instagram on January 28 to share the release of the book, writing, “As someone who spent far too long moving far too fast, I hope this story is a beautiful reminder for kids (and parents too!) that wonder is everywhere, and that it’s ours for the taking if we’re willing to look up and reach for it.”

